JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

MARKET LIVE: Budget proposals, global cues, Q1 earnings to steer indices

Catch all the live market updates here

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Stock market
Investors may be set for another subdued day in the markets on Tuesday as concerns over certain Union Budget proposals, weak global cues, and June quarter earnings will dominate investor sentiment.

SGX Nifty indicated a flat to negative start for the domestic indices.

On Monday, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex and the broader Nifty50 registered their biggest single-day-fall in four years. The Sensex closed 2 per cent lower at 38,720 levels while the Nifty, too, settled 2.14 per cent, lower at 11,559 levels.

The rupee settled 8 paise higher at 68.42 against the US dollar.

Global Cues

Asian stocks struggled to rebound on Tuesday. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan ticked up 0.1 per cent in early trade. Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.5 per cent.

US stocks fell on Monday with the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling 0.43 per cent to 26,806, the S&P 500 down 0.48 per cent to 2,976 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.78 per cent to 8,098.

In commodity markets, oil fell on Tuesday amid worries over the outlook for demand. Brent crude futures were down 0.3 per cent at $63.90 a barrel while the US WTI crude futures were 0.4 per cent, at $57.46 a barrel.

(With inputs from Reuters)

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh