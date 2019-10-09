- London Stock Exchange shifts focus to Refinitiv buy as HKEX ends pursuit
- Poor disgorgement could mar Sebi's reward scheme to curb insider trading
- HDFC Bank to SBI, what's working and what's not for banking stocks
- Valuations of banking stocks may come under pressure amid economic slowdown
- PE funds plan to pump in $100 billion in India's distressed assets market
- Sebi may liberalise norms for issuing offshore derivative instruments
- Escorts scrip bounces back to register 19% rise on seasonal tractor demand
- Put off by bank woes, investors ditch value buying for growth stocks
- Stock mkt more polarised after tax cut; 91% of gains cornered by 13 firms
- Mahyco's arm plans to raise $20 million from International Finance Corp
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests positive start for benchmark indices
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Global cues and stock-specific developments will be the top factors guiding the markets today.
Fading hopes of a US-China trade deal will weigh on investor sentiment especially after the US imposed visa restrictions on Chinese officials and added more Chinese companies to a US trade blacklist. High-level talks between the world’s top two economies on trade are due to resume on Thursday.
GLOBAL CUES
Wall Street tumbled on Tuesday after the spike in U.S.-China tensions. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.19 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 1.56 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.67 per cent. Asian stocks also fell in Wednesday's early trade. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.3 per cent. Japan's Nikkei slid 0.81 per cent. Australian shares were down 0.92 per cent.
In commodities, oil prices fell in Asia. Brent was down 11 cents, or 0.2 per cent at $58.24 a barrel.
(With inputs from Reuters)
