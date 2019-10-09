JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests positive start for benchmark indices

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Global cues and stock-specific developments will be the top factors guiding the markets today.

Fading hopes of a US-China trade deal will weigh on investor sentiment especially after the US imposed visa restrictions on Chinese officials and added more Chinese companies to a US trade blacklist. High-level talks between the world’s top two economies on trade are due to resume on Thursday.

GLOBAL CUES

Wall Street tumbled on Tuesday after the spike in U.S.-China tensions. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.19 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 1.56 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.67 per cent. Asian stocks also fell in Wednesday's early trade. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.3 per cent. Japan's Nikkei slid 0.81 per cent. Australian shares were down 0.92 per cent.

In commodities, oil prices fell in Asia. Brent was down 11 cents, or 0.2 per cent at $58.24 a barrel.

(With inputs from Reuters)

