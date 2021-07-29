- NPS fund managers have more choices as investment universe expands
- Sensex skids for third day, bank stocks fall; Bharti Airtel jumps over 5%
- Sebi revising risk management framework for mutual funds: Official
- Sebi fines on Viaan Industries, Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty for lapses
- US, China moves may have big implications for Indian equity markets
- Capital markets to play bigger role in funding economic growth: Sebi chief
- Market Wrap Podcast, July 28: Here's all that happened in the markets today
- India Inc raises longer-term dollar bonds from foreign investors
- Nestle India Q2 PAT rises 11% YoY to Rs 539 crore, misses estimates
- Maruti Suzuki reports lower-than-expected net profit of Rs 441 crore in Q1
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests flat start; Tatva Chintan to list today
Stock market LIVE: Q1 earnings, F&O expiry, and FII flow trends will continue to sway mood
That apart, Q1 earnings and FII flow trends will continue to sway mood. However, volatility could be high ahead of monthly F&O expiry.
Earnings today
Over 90 companies, including Tech Mahindra, TVS Motors, Future Retail, Lauras Labs, PVR, Raymond, Stove Kraft and Union Bank will announce their quarterly numbers today.
New Listing
Shares of Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem will debut on the bourses on Thursday. The second most subscribed IPO of 2021, with 180 times bids is set to double on listing. The grey market premium for the stock surged by Rs 1,140-1,150 or 105-110 per cent over the issue price of Rs 1,083 ahead of listing.
Global cues
US markets ended listless with S&P500 flat, Nasdaq up 0.7 per cent and Dow Jones down 0.3 per cent. Although in Asia, Japan’s Topix index, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 and South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.3 per cent each
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
