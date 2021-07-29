JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests flat start; Tatva Chintan to list today

Stock market LIVE: Q1 earnings, F&O expiry, and FII flow trends will continue to sway mood

Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | Q1 results

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

MARKET LIVE: Sensex,Nifty,US fed, China tech, Maruti, Tech M, tatva listing
LIVE market updates: Investors would react to the US Fed meet outcome, announced late on Wednesday, where Fed Chair Jerome Powell reassured markets that more economic progress is needed to kick off tapering of stimulus.

That apart, Q1 earnings and FII flow trends will continue to sway mood. However, volatility could be high ahead of monthly F&O expiry.

Earnings today
Over 90 companies, including Tech Mahindra, TVS Motors, Future Retail, Lauras Labs, PVR, Raymond, Stove Kraft and Union Bank will announce their quarterly numbers today.

New Listing
Shares of Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem will debut on the bourses on Thursday. The second most subscribed IPO of 2021, with 180 times bids is set to double on listing. The grey market premium for the stock surged by Rs 1,140-1,150 or 105-110 per cent over the issue price of Rs 1,083 ahead of listing.

Global cues
US markets ended listless with S&P500 flat, Nasdaq up 0.7 per cent and Dow Jones down 0.3 per cent. Although in Asia, Japan’s Topix index, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 and South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.3 per cent each

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh