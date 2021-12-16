JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

What are the dilemmas facing global central banks?

Stocks to Watch: RIL, Burger King, PowerGrid, TVS Motor, banks, IT shares
Business Standard

MARKETS: SGX Nifty up 100 pts as US Fed announces policy on expected lines

Stock market LIVE: The members of FOMC have projected three interest rate hikes in 2022 followed by another three rate hikes in 2023

Topics
MARKET LIVE | US Federal Reserve | Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited

SI Reporter  |  New Delhi 

markets
Illustration by Binay Sinha

LIVE market updates: Bulls may return to Dalal Street on Thursday as US Federal Reserve Chairman announced policy statements on expected lines last evening. At 8:20 AM, SGX Nifty was at 17,363 compared with the Nifty's spot close of 17,211 on Wednesday.

The members of FOMC have projected three interest rate hikes in 2022 followed by another three rate hikes in 2023, as per the 'dot plot' released by the US Federal Reserve. Both the acceleration of the taper as well as a hawkish dot plot was expected by the market given the backdrop of 40-year high retail inflation and a strong jobs market.

Given this, the key indices in the US ended with solid gains. The tech-laced Nasdaq zoomed 2.2 per cent. The S&P 500 index surged 1.6 per cent, and the Dow Jones jumped 1.1 per cent.

In Asia, Nikkei was up 1.4 per cent, while Taiwan and Kospi rose 0.5 per cent and 0.3 per cent, respectively. Shanghai and Straits Times added 0.1 per cent each. Hang Seng, however, had slipped a per cent.

That said, fears of more fund withdrawal by foreign investors (FIIs) and the weekly derivatives expiry may keep the indices volatile today.

Primary Market Update
Supriya Lifescience IPO will open for subscription today and will close on December 20. The company plans to raise up to Rs 700 crore by way of fresh issue of shares worth Rs 200 crore and offer for sale worth Rs 500 crore. Investors can bid for the IPO in the price band of Rs 265 – Rs 274, in lots of 54 shares.

HP Adhesives IPO was subscribed 3.48 times at the end of Day 1 of the offer period, with strong demand from retail investors (18.57 times bids). Further, today is the last day to bid for the Data Patterns (India) IPO.




Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, December 16 2021. 08:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.