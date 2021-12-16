MARKETS: SGX Nifty up 100 pts as US Fed announces policy on expected lines

LIVE market updates: Bulls may return to Dalal Street on Thursday as Chairman announced policy statements on expected lines last evening. At 8:20 AM, SGX Nifty was at 17,363 compared with the Nifty's spot close of 17,211 on Wednesday.

The members of FOMC have projected three interest rate hikes in 2022 followed by another three rate hikes in 2023, as per the 'dot plot' released by the Both the acceleration of the taper as well as a hawkish dot plot was expected by the market given the backdrop of 40-year high retail inflation and a strong jobs market.

Given this, the key indices in the US ended with solid gains. The tech-laced Nasdaq zoomed 2.2 per cent. The S&P 500 index surged 1.6 per cent, and the Dow Jones jumped 1.1 per cent.

In Asia, Nikkei was up 1.4 per cent, while Taiwan and Kospi rose 0.5 per cent and 0.3 per cent, respectively. Shanghai and Straits Times added 0.1 per cent each. Hang Seng, however, had slipped a per cent.

That said, fears of more fund withdrawal by foreign investors (FIIs) and the weekly derivatives expiry may keep the indices volatile today.

Primary Market Update

Supriya Lifescience IPO will open for subscription today and will close on December 20. The company plans to raise up to Rs 700 crore by way of fresh issue of shares worth Rs 200 crore and offer for sale worth Rs 500 crore. Investors can bid for the IPO in the price band of Rs 265 – Rs 274, in lots of 54 shares.

HP Adhesives IPO was subscribed 3.48 times at the end of Day 1 of the offer period, with strong demand from retail investors (18.57 times bids). Further, today is the last day to bid for the Data Patterns (India) IPO.