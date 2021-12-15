MARKETS: Volatile day likely ahead of US Fed outcome; SGX Nifty down 10 pts

LIVE market updates: Stock specific action and global cues will dominate the market trend on Wednesday as investors await outcome of the US Federeal Reserve's policy meeting. Besides, Bank of England and European Central Bank meetings are also scheduled over the next few days.

As of 08:20 AM, SGX Nifty was at 17,317 levels, compared with Nifty's spot close of 17,325 on Tuesday.

Primary Market Update

HP Adhesives, one of the leading manufacturers of consumer adhesives and sealants, Rs 126 crore IPO will open for subscription today. The price band for the issue is Rs 262 – 274 per share.