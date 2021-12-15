JUST IN
Stocks to Watch: ITC, Lupin, ABFRL, Glenmark, NBFCs, Tata group stocks
MARKETS: Volatile day likely ahead of US Fed outcome; SGX Nifty down 10 pts

Stock market LIVE: Major markets in Asia this morning seemed subdued

MARKET LIVE | US Federal Reserve | IPOs

SI Reporter  |  New Delhi 

MARKET LIVE: Sensex, Nifty, US Fed, ITC, HP Adhesive, NBFC, RBI, Omicron

LIVE market updates: Stock specific action and global cues will dominate the market trend on Wednesday as investors await outcome of the US Federeal Reserve's policy meeting. Besides, Bank of England and European Central Bank meetings are also scheduled over the next few days.

As of 08:20 AM, SGX Nifty was at 17,317 levels, compared with Nifty's spot close of 17,325 on Tuesday.

Primary Market Update
HP Adhesives, one of the leading manufacturers of consumer adhesives and sealants, Rs 126 crore IPO will open for subscription today. The price band for the issue is Rs 262 – 274 per share.

Data Patterns (India) IPO was well received by the markets; the issue was subscribed 3.3 times on Day 1 of the offer. Meanwhile, MedPlus Health Services IPO was subscribed up to 1.46 times at the end of Day 2 of the offer, with demand from the retail segment up to 2.64 times the offer.

Global cues

Wall Street ended lower on Tuesday as investors awaited cues from the US Federal Monetary Policy update later tonight. Nasdaq slipped over a per cent, while Dow Jones was down 0.3 per cent. The S&P 500 index declined 0.8 per cent.

Major markets in Asia this morning seemed subdued. Hang Seng and Nikkie were up 0.3 per cent and 0.2 per cent, respectively. On the other hand, Shanghai, Straits Times and Kospi were down 0.2 per cent each, while Taiwan slipped 0.1 per cent.

First Published: Wed, December 15 2021. 08:26 IST

