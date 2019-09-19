- Start-up sectors that have the highest probability of receiving funding
- HDFC Property Fund, Motilal Oswal Real Estate look to buy ready homes
- FPI inflows: Emerging markets yet to gain from global liquidity
- Credit card dues bogging you down? Here are five ways to get rid of them
- Don't fall for GCPL's valuation, wait for good growth outlook: Analysts
- India underweight stance pays off for ace investor Shankar Sharma
- Metro rail, defence projects may help BEML tide over slowdown blues
- Operating strength of fund-2 helped Lightbox raise fund-3: Sandeep Murthy
- Declining Exim traffic, lower trade growth highlight risks for Concor
- ASG Eye Hospitals raises Rs 308 cr from Foundation Holdings
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests flat start for benchmark indices
Catch all the live market updates here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Investors will today react mainly to the US Federal Reserve's decision to cut interest rates for the second time this year, although it offered mixed signals on the next easing.
The U.S. central bank, on a 7-3 vote, lowered the Fed funds target rate by 25 basis points to a range of 1.75 per cent to 2 per cent “to provide insurance against ongoing risks" including weak global growth and resurgent trade tensions, meanwhile describing the US economic outlook as "favourable".
Later, during his news conference, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the Fed did not see imminent recession or think the central bank would cut rates to negative territory.
GLOBAL MARKETS
The Wall Street closed higher on Wednesday. The Dow Jones rose 0.13 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.03 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.11 per cent. Asian shares edged higher on Thursday. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.03 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.46 per cent, while Australian shares rose 0.23 per cent.
Oil prices edged lower after Saudi Arabia said it would quickly restore full production. Brent crude oil futures settled at $63.60 per barrel, a 1.47 per cent decline.
(With inputs from Reuters)
(With inputs from Reuters)
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More