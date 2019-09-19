JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests flat start for benchmark indices

Catch all the live market updates here

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

markets
Investors will today react mainly to the US Federal Reserve's decision to cut interest rates for the second time this year, although it offered mixed signals on the next easing.

The U.S. central bank, on a 7-3 vote, lowered the Fed funds target rate by 25 basis points to a range of 1.75 per cent to 2 per cent “to provide insurance against ongoing risks" including weak global growth and resurgent trade tensions, meanwhile describing the US economic outlook as "favourable".

Later, during his news conference, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the Fed did not see imminent recession or think the central bank would cut rates to negative territory.

GLOBAL MARKETS

The Wall Street closed higher on Wednesday. The Dow Jones rose 0.13 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.03 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.11 per cent. Asian shares edged higher on Thursday. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.03 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.46 per cent, while Australian shares rose 0.23 per cent.

Oil prices edged lower after Saudi Arabia said it would quickly restore full production. Brent crude oil futures settled at $63.60 per barrel, a 1.47 per cent decline.

(With inputs from Reuters)

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh