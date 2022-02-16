MARKETS: Muted start likely on flat SGX Nifty; Vedant Fashions listing eyed

LIVE market updates: The key benchmark indices are likely to start trade on a muted note as indicated by trends of the SGX futures, which were quoting 17,380 levels this morning, higher by 20-odd points as compared to Nifty's spot close the previous day.

On Tuesday, the had recovered in a sharp rally after reports of Russian troops heading back to their bases from the Ukranian border brought respite to jittery invetsor sentiment. The and benchmarks ended 3 per cent higher each.

Among stocks today, Vedant Fashions is set to make its debut. The final issue price has been fixed at Rs 866 per share. It would be third listing in year 2022 after AGS Transact Technologies and Adani Wilmar. The IPO had received a tepid response from investors getting subscriptions of 2.57 times whereas its retail portion was subscribed only 0.39 times.

This apart, Tech Mahindra may also be eyed as the company will acquire 80 per cent equity shares in Geomatic.ai for a consideration of A$6m.

India will also be in focus as the company has closed its qualified institutional placement issue and finalised the issue price at Rs 129.25 per share, a discount of 5 per cent to the floor price of Rs 136.05 per share.

Global Cues

Overnight the US logged smart gains amid signs of de-escalating tensions along the Russia-Ukraine border. The Dow Jones rose 1.2 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 1.6 per cent and the Nasdaq rallied 2.5 per cent.

Oil prices retreated from seven-year highs. Brent crude dropped 3.3 per cent to $93.28 a barrel, and WTI crude futures slid 3.5 per cent to $92.07, a barrel.

Major in Asia were up smartly in early deals on Wednesday. Japan’s Nikkei surged nearly 2 per cent. Kospi and Taiwan gained 1.5 per cent and 1.3 per cent, respectively. Hang Seng advanced 0.8 per cent, while Shanghai added 0.4 per cent. Straits Times, however, was down 0.3 per cent.