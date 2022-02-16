Va Tech Wabag surges 16% on strong order book of over Rs 10,000 crore

Shares of surged 16 per cent to Rs 342 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Wednesday’s intra-day trade on back of heavy volumes on strong order book position of over Rs 10,000 crore.

At 09:46 am; the stock traded 9 per cent higher at Rs 321.20, as compared to 0.13 per cent gain on the Nifty 50 index. The trading volume at the counter jumped over three-fold with a combined 1.02 million equity shares changing hands in first half-hour of trades on the NSE and BSE.

However, despite of the sharp run-up today, the stock has underperformed the market by falling 10 per cent in the past six months, as against a 5 per cent rally on the benchmark index.

a leading Indian multinational company in the water sector said it has a order book of Rs 10,067 crore including framework contracts and have 3x revenue visibility. The nine month (April-December) order intake was of Rs 2,832 crore.

“Our order book position continues to remain over Rs 10,000 crore during the last few quarters, along with the improved pace of execution. We are confident of keeping the momentum in the fourth quarter as we continue to yield profitable growth for our shareholders,” the management said while announcing December quarter (Q3FY22) results on February 11, 2022.

Meanwhile, in Q3FY22, reported healthy operational performance, with consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (Ebitda) grew 12.1 per cent year-on-year (YoY) at Rs 78.70 crore, margins improved 180 bps at 10.6 per cent. Higher project mix of industrial & international orders and execution pace resulting in improved operating margins.

The company’s profit after tax rose 5.8 per cent YoY at Rs 44.2 crore, despite 6.3 per cent YoY decline in revenue from operations at Rs 746 crore.

The company said profitable growth driven by execution pace, project mix. International and industrial orders expected to keep the momentum intact, going forward. The focus on working capital management reflects in Interest cost and bank charges remaining under control, the company said.





