MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty in the red; Voda Idea, Adani Group stocks in focus

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

LIVE market updates: Amid profit booking at higher levels and weakness in Asian peers, Indian benchmark indices could take a breather, early indications suggest. At 7.20 am, SGX Nifty was trading 25 points lower at 16,538.

Global markets
Asian stocks were mixed early Tuesday as traders weighed the impact of delta virus variant on global growth. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index lost 0.5 per cent and South Korea’s Kospi index slid 0.3 per cent. Japan's Nikkei added 0.2 per cent.

In the overnight session, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.31 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.26 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.2 per cent.

Oil prices
In the oil markets, oil prices recovered from Monday's losses, as investors sought bargains and on expectations that major producers will not boost supply soon, though fears of weaker global demand amid surging pandemic capped gains. Brent crude was up 0.2 per cent at $69.64 a barrel, after falling 1.5 per cent on Monday.

