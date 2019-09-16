JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests negative start for benchmark indices

Catch all the live market updates here

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Investors will look at global cues, oil price movement, macro data for market direction today.

They will first to the third tranche of stimulus measures announced by the government. Finance Minister (FM) Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced a slew of measures to boost sagging exports and a stressed real estate sector. These sops will have a total impact of more than Rs 60,000 crore on the exchequer. READ MORE

Participants will then react the wholesale price index (WPI) inflation data scheduled to be announced later in the day.

Oil prices surged more than 15 per cent to their highest level in nearly four months at the open on Sunday after an attack on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities on Saturday that knocked out more than 5 per cent of global oil supply. Brent crude futures jumped more than 19 per cent to a session high of $71.95 a barrel at the opening.

Asian stocks were mixed in Monday morning trade. The Shanghai composite down 0.11 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index shed 0.95 per cent, and Australia's S&P/ASX slipped 0.23 per cent.

