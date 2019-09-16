- Business growth moderates for four listed private life insurance players
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests negative start for benchmark indices
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Investors will look at global cues, oil price movement, macro data for market direction today.
They will first to the third tranche of stimulus measures announced by the government. Finance Minister (FM) Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced a slew of measures to boost sagging exports and a stressed real estate sector. These sops will have a total impact of more than Rs 60,000 crore on the exchequer. READ MORE
Participants will then react the wholesale price index (WPI) inflation data scheduled to be announced later in the day.
OIL PRICES SPIKE
Oil prices surged more than 15 per cent to their highest level in nearly four months at the open on Sunday after an attack on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities on Saturday that knocked out more than 5 per cent of global oil supply. Brent crude futures jumped more than 19 per cent to a session high of $71.95 a barrel at the opening.
GLOBAL CUES
Asian stocks were mixed in Monday morning trade. The Shanghai composite down 0.11 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index shed 0.95 per cent, and Australia's S&P/ASX slipped 0.23 per cent.
