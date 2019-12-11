- Five of 11 entities to go for QIPs trading in red; Lakshmi Vilas top loser
- Sebi provides breather for MFs with over 10% exposure to group firms
- Bharti Infratel declares second interim dividend of Rs 2.75 an equity share
- Markets heading for a third straight year of narrow stock participation
- Expansions, clean track record helping Divi's Labs tap new opportunities
- November flows a blip for AMCs, structural growth drivers remain intact
- Domestic steel demand in October-November shrinks 1.8% YoY: ICRA
- BSE to conduct mock trading session for Bharat Bond ETF on Dec 11-12
- V S Sundaresan takes charge as executive director of markets regulator Sebi
- BlackRock sees growth edging higher in 2020, limiting recession risks
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests flat start for benchmark indices
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Investors will look at US Fed's monetary policy decision due later in the day, crude oil prices, UK election (starts Thursday) and US-China trade talks for cues today.
After slashing interest rates thrice this year, the Federal Reserve is widely expected to keep the interest rates unchanged this time at 1.50-1.75 per cent.
According to this Business Standard report, the government is likely to miss its fiscal deficit target for FY20 and the actual number could be anywhere between 3.5 per cent and 3.8 per cent of GDP, as against the budgeted 3.3 per cent.
GLOBAL CUES
Globally, Asian stocks flatlined on Wednesday as Sino-US trade talks approached a weekend deadline with little sign of progress. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan barely budged. Japan’s Nikkei ticked lower, and Australia's ASX 200 knocked off modest early gains.
In the US, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 each fell 0.1 per cent each, while the Nasdaq dropped by a little less ahead of the US Fed interest rate decision due tonight.
In commodities, oil prices fell on Wednesday after industry data showed a surprise build in crude oil inventory in the United States. Brent futures fell by 37 cents to $63.97 per barrel.
