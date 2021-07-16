- HDFC Bank Q1 preview: Analysts see up to 30% rise in profit; slippages eyed
MARKET LIVE: D-St eyes positive start; Tatva Chintan IPO opens today
Stock market LIVE: Early indications suggest a positive start for the day as SGX Nifty was up 30 points at 15,952 around 7.30 am.
Earnings today
HDFC Asset Management Company, Den Networks, Just Dial and L&T Finance Holdings are among 18 companies that are slated to post their quarterly results today.
Global cues
In overnight trade, US stocks declined as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s persistent dovishness raises concern about the sustainability of the economic recovery. Overall, Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.15 per cent while the S&P 500 lost 0.33 per cent and Nasdaq Composite 0.7 per cent.
In early Asian trade, markets were mixed and US futures declined. Japan’s Topix index added 0.1 per cent,
South Korea’s Kospi index retreated 0.4 per cent and both S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures shed 0.1 per cent each.
Oil prices, meanwhile, fell a third day as supply concerns continued to haunt the market. Brent crude was down 0.3 per cent at $73.27 and is heading for a 3% decline this week after two days of heavy declines.
(With inputs from Reuters)
