MARKET: Flat start likely for indices; Anand Rathi Wealth IPO to open today

LIVE market updates: Lack of domestic triggers will keep investors hooked to global cues for trading on Thursday.

Stocks in Asia-Pacific were struggling for direction, as concerns over the economic impact of the omicron Covid variant continue to weigh on investor sentiment.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.18 per cent, reversing earlier losses. Mainland Chinese stocks also recovered from earlier declines, with the Shanghai composite up 0.12 per cent and the Shenzhen component edged 0.178 per cent higher.

Elsewhere, the Nikkei 225 in Japan declined 1 per cent while the Topix index shed 0.7 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.7 per cent.

Stocks on Wall Street saw a sharp reversal overnight after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the first case of omicron in the US.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1.34 per cent while the S&P 500 declined 1.18 per cent. The Nasdaq Composite fell 1.83 per cent.

At 8:10 AM, SGX Nifty was at 17,146, compared with Nifty's spot close of 17,167 of Wednesday.

Primary market

Star Health and Allied Insurance Company's IPO is struggling to garner bids. The offering was subscribed 20 per cent on Wednesday at the end of Day 2 of its offer period.

Tega Industries IPO however was subscribed 4.7 times at the end of Day 1 itself. The retail portion was subscribed 7.5 times, and the wealth investor quota 4.2 times.

The wealth management arm of Anand Rathi Financial Services, Anand Rathi Wealth, will launch its initial public offering on Thursday. The price band for the offer has been fixed at Rs 530-550 per share and the company aims to mobilise Rs 660 crore.

First Published: Thu, December 02 2021. 08:18 IST

