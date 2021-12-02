MARKET: Flat start likely for indices; Anand Rathi Wealth IPO to open today

LIVE market updates: Lack of domestic triggers will keep investors hooked to global cues for trading on Thursday.

Stocks in Asia-Pacific were struggling for direction, as concerns over the economic impact of the omicron Covid variant continue to weigh on investor sentiment.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.18 per cent, reversing earlier losses. Mainland Chinese stocks also recovered from earlier declines, with the Shanghai composite up 0.12 per cent and the Shenzhen component edged 0.178 per cent higher.