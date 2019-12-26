JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests a flat start for domestic indices

Catch all the live market updates here

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Stock market
Markets may remain volatile today as the futures & options (F&O) contracts for December series expire later in the day.

Besides, investors are likely to take cues from stock-specific action, movement of rupee against the US dollar, foreign fund flows, and global developments. 

GLOBAL CUES

Asian stocks traded higher on Thursday morning following Christmas Day, with markets in the US, Australia, and Hong Kong closed for holidays. Japan's Nikkei was 0.55 per cent higher. Overall, the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index was 0.08 per cent higher. In the US market, benchmarks took a pause near record highs on Tuesday.

Oil prices held gains in the early trade as the US inventory declined amid trade optimism. 

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

