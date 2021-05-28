JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for Sensex, Nifty

LIVE market: A total of 96 companies, including Mahindra & Mahindra, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Indian Bank, and Ipca Laboratories are scheduled to release quarterly earnings today

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

LIVE market updates: The Indian markets could begin the June series on a positive note, with the SGX Nifty suggesting that the benchmark indices may test their lifetime highs, amid firm global cues. A slight decline in the daily Covid cases might also lend support to the market's uptrend today. 

Investors will today also track the details of the 43rd GST council meeting, corporate results, and stock-specific action.

Results today

A total of 96 companies, including Mahindra & Mahindra, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Indian Bank, Ipca Laboratories, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Dilip Buildcon, and Nazara Technologies, are scheduled to release quarterly earnings today.
Global cues

US stocks advanced slightly on Thursday, as data showing improvement in the labor market helped bolster expectations in the economic recovery and spurred a minor rotation towards stocks seen as more likely to benefit from the rebound.  Overall, the Dow Jones rose 0.4 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.11 per cent, and the Nasdaq dropped 0.01 per cent.

The trend was firm in Asia early Friday, with Japan's Nikkei ruling 1.9 per cent higher, Australia's ASX200 up 1.2 per cent and South Korea's Kospi up 0.35 per cent.

(with inputs from Reuters)

