- Phoenix Mills, Brigade Ent: Mall operators not out of woods, say analysts
- Margin worries, valuations weigh on Berger Paints; stock falls 4%
- Lagging behind: Brokerage firm CLSA flags 'odd' Indian financials trend
- Bank Nifty index likely to see a churn worth $186 million on Friday
- From SBI to JSW Steel, a dozen Nifty stocks hit lifetime highs in May
- Nifty50 touches record high as revival hopes spur 5-day winning run
- Tata Steel's market capitalisation slips below Titan among group firms
- Rising stock markets amid GDP contraction pose risk of a bubble, says RBI
- Sovereign gold bonds sales fetch Rs 25,702 crore till March end
- Market Wrap Podcast, May 27: Here's all that happened in the markets today
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for Sensex, Nifty
MARKET LIVE | Markets | Sensex
LIVE market updates: The Indian markets could begin the June series on a positive note, with the SGX Nifty suggesting that the benchmark indices may test their lifetime highs, amid firm global cues. A slight decline in the daily Covid cases might also lend support to the market's uptrend today.
Investors will today also track the details of the 43rd GST council meeting, corporate results, and stock-specific action.
Results today
A total of 96 companies, including Mahindra & Mahindra, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Indian Bank, Ipca Laboratories, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Dilip Buildcon, and Nazara Technologies, are scheduled to release quarterly earnings today.
Global cues
US stocks advanced slightly on Thursday, as data showing improvement in the labor market helped bolster expectations in the economic recovery and spurred a minor rotation towards stocks seen as more likely to benefit from the rebound. Overall, the Dow Jones rose 0.4 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.11 per cent, and the Nasdaq dropped 0.01 per cent.
The trend was firm in Asia early Friday, with Japan's Nikkei ruling 1.9 per cent higher, Australia's ASX200 up 1.2 per cent and South Korea's Kospi up 0.35 per cent.
(with inputs from Reuters)
