MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty signals a positive start for Sensex, Nifty

LIVE market: A total of nine companies, including Nestle India, Tata Steel Long Products, and Welspun Investments and Commercials are scheduled to release their quarterly earnings today

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

A trader at his terminal
LIVE market updates: The Indian benchmark indices look set to open on a positive note, boosted by the Indian government's decision to vaccinate everyone above 18 years of age against Covid-19 from May 1. According to Worldometer, India logged 2.56 lakh new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 1.53 crore, with 1.80 lakh deaths.

Besides, global cues, corporate results, oil price movement, and the Rupee's trajectory will also be keenly tracked by investors.

Results today

A total of nine companies, including Nestle India, Tata Steel Long Products, and Welspun Investments and Commercials are scheduled to release their quarterly earnings today.

Increased in home-consumption, better demand from rural and urban India, sustainable growth in Maggi noodles and new products launches are some of the factors that analysts believe will drive growth for the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) maker Nestle India in the January - March quarter of 2021. READ MORE

Global cues

On Wall Street, indexes fell, with the Nasdaq being the biggest decliner as investors looked for earnings to justify the high valuations in equities. The Dow Jones fell 0.36 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.53 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.98 per cent. 

The trend was weak in Asia early Tuesday, as well. Japan's Nikkei slipped 1.8 per cent, Australia's ASX200 fell 0.4 per cent, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down 0.3 per cent.

(with inputs from Reuters)

