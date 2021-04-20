Pharma index hits record high as govt launches phase 3 of Covid vaccination

-
ALSO READ
Sun Pharma gains 6% on good Q3 results, Rs 5.50 per share interim dividend
Weekly stock suggestions by Religare Broking: Buy TVS Motors, Sun Pharma
Sun Pharma gains 10% in two days on healthy September quarter results
Trading tips by Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking: Buy Lupin, LIC Housing Fin
Sun Pharma Q3 PAT doubles to Rs 1,852 cr, rides on record quarterly revenue
-
Shares of pharmaceutical companies are in demand at the bourses with Nifty Pharma and the S&P BSE Healthcare indices gaining 2 per cent each and hitting their respective all-time highs on Tuesday as a significant resurge in Covid-19 cases across India led to spike in demand for Covid-related drugs.
Individually, Cipla, Gland Pharma, JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals, Max Healthcare, Neuland Laboratories and Apollo Hospital Enterprises hit their respective record highs today. Menawhile, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Cadila Healthcare, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Panacea Biotech and RPG Lifesicenes are among those that hit 52-week highs in the intra-day trade today.
Investors rushed to buy pharma stocks as the Indian government will open up vaccination to anyone over 18 years of age starting May 1 with greater flexibility on pricing, procurement and administration of vaccines. This opens up the private market for vaccination and provides more leeway to states and private companies.
"Better realisation in the private market along with reports of funding from the government for capacity expansion (Rs 3,000 crore/Rs 1,500 crore credit line for Serum Institute/Bharat Biotech) could have potential to spur vaccine production at a time when demand may spike with this eligibility relaxation," analysts at CLSA said in healthcare sector outlook report dated April 20.
For those at Axis Capital, the sudden spurt in Covid-related drugs will benefit players like Cipla, Dr Reddy’s, and Cadila who are scaling up capacity and production to meet the sudden rise in demand.
"The government measures to control the spread include approval of vaccines (which are still under trials) for emergency use – earlier Covaxin and now Sputnik-V by DRL/RDIF; ZyCovd by Cadila (in phase 3) expected by May. However, government procurement (at USD 2 per dose) and distribution is making it unviable for players to scale up production, given high costs/ investments in facilities, transportation and storage," the brokerage firm said. However, it expects 8-10 per cent growth for Indian Pharma Market (IPM) in FY22 (on lower FY21 base), but if Covid situation persists we could see a muted trend – similar to FY21.
At 01:50 pm, the S&P BSE Healthcare index (up 2 per cent at 23,570) and Nifty Pharma index (2 per cent at 13,522) were outperforming the benchmark indices, S&P BSE Sensex and Nifty50, which were up 0.16 per cent each. RPG Lifesciences, Vivimed Labs, Morepen Laboratories, Nectar Lifesciences, Wockhardt and Panacea Biotech were up in the range of 10 per cent to 20 per cent. .
|COMPANY
|LATEST
|PREV CLOSE
|GAIN(%)
|RPG LifeScience.
|479.10
|399.25
|20.0
|Morepen Labs.
|44.00
|37.20
|18.3
|Wockhardt
|521.05
|457.30
|13.9
|Panacea Biotec
|294.30
|267.55
|10.0
|Bliss GVS Pharma
|101.80
|92.55
|10.0
|Marksans Pharma
|58.10
|53.40
|8.8
|Dishman Carbogen
|143.35
|132.50
|8.2
|Astrazeneca Phar
|3,884.45
|3,590.75
|8.2
|Take Solutions
|49.10
|45.40
|8.2
|Suven Life Scie.
|91.70
|84.90
|8.0
|Shilpa Medicare
|408.00
|377.95
|8.0
|Gufic BioScience
|124.60
|115.45
|7.9
|Indrapr.Medical
|58.25
|54.55
|6.8
|IOL Chemicals
|601.90
|564.50
|6.6
|Fortis Health.
|213.55
|200.50
|6.5
|SPARC
|169.35
|159.70
|6.0
|Pfizer
|5,598.85
|5,328.30
|5.1
|Cadila Health.
|553.00
|527.30
|4.9
|Dr Reddy's Labs
|5,195.30
|4,970.55
|4.5
|Fermenta Biotec.
|314.05
|301.60
|4.1
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU