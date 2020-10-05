- Aurobindo Pharma: Multiple growth triggers to improve Street sentiment
- Fund pick: Canara Robeco Bluechip Equity Fund is a consistent performer
- Street signs: HNIs in the dock, Google threat for listings biz, and more
- India-dedicated fund outflows for CY20 at $7.4 billion, shows EPFR data
- SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar's YONO app target isn't overblown: Experts
- PE/VC investments in pharma companies grow 3.5X in 2020, cross $1 bn mark
- Green certificates trading may resume from Oct 28 as hearing concludes
- Investment expert Puri Buch gets a year more as Sebi's whole time member
- Over half of large-cap schemes lag Nifty100 amidst weak market breadth
- Five mid-cap stars which refused to buckle during the coronavirus crisis
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty up 100 points; Angel Broking to list today
Angel Broking listing, interest waiver case, and more markets live updates here.
Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | Reliance Industries
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
The SGX Nifty was trading firm, up over 100 points, tracking gains in Asian indices on reports that US President Donald Trump could return to the White House today after responding well to Covid-19 treatment. Besides, a major focus today will be on the Supreme Court verdict on interest waiver case while Coovid-19 updates will also be keenly tracked.
Auto stocks are expected to trade actively today after majority of them reported strong September sales numbers.
Apart from these, investors will continue to track the trend in investment by FIIs, the movement of rupee against the dollar, and the oil price trajectory.
Apart from these, investors will continue to track the trend in investment by FIIs, the movement of rupee against the dollar, and the oil price trajectory.
New listing
One of the largest retail broking houses, Angel Broking, will debut at the bourses today. The issue price is fixed at Rs 306 per share, the higher end of the price band. The IPO was oversubscribed nearly four times,.
Global cues
In Asia, Australian S&P/ASX 200 was up 2 per cent, Japan's Nikkei rising 1.3 per cent and South Korea's Kospi up 1 per cent.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More