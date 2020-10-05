JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty up 100 points; Angel Broking to list today

Angel Broking listing, interest waiver case, and more markets live updates here.

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Stock brokers react to the movement share prices on BSE Sensex in Mumbai on January 23. Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar
The SGX Nifty was trading firm, up over 100 points, tracking gains in Asian indices on reports that US President Donald Trump could return to the White House today after responding well to Covid-19 treatment. Besides, a major focus today will be on the Supreme Court verdict on interest waiver case while Coovid-19 updates will also be keenly tracked.

Auto stocks are expected to trade actively today after majority of them reported strong September sales numbers.

Apart from these, investors will continue to track the trend in investment by FIIs, the movement of rupee against the dollar, and the oil price trajectory.
 
New listing
 
One of the largest retail broking houses, Angel Broking, will debut at the bourses today. The issue price is fixed at Rs 306 per share, the higher end of the price band. The IPO was oversubscribed nearly four times,.

Global cues
 
In Asia, Australian S&P/ASX 200 was up 2 per cent, Japan's Nikkei rising 1.3 per cent and South Korea's Kospi up 1 per cent.

