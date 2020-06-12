- Mahindra & Mahindra Q4 preview: Volume decline, lower ASPs to dent earnings
- Indices tumble as worries over second wave of infections cloud sentiment
- Happiest Minds files IPO papers with Sebi; JP Morgan fund to exit
- Indian Hotels: Despite cost cuts, low occupancies make operations unviable
- Revised Wockhardt deal boosts prospects of Dr Reddy's India business
- Market Wrap, June 11: Here's all that happened in the markets today
- SC's AGR observations a setback for Voda Idea; others may survive
- Bharti Infratel defers board meeting on Indus Tower merger; stock tanks 10%
- Voda Idea, Bharti Airtel fall, PSUs mixed post SC observations on AGR issue
- Near-term hiccups to have limited impact on Abbott India's growth: Experts
MARKETS: Indices set to open sharply lower; Dow tumbles 1,800 pts overnight
Markets | Wall Street
The Indian markets are expected to open in deep red today, following a mammoth plunge on the Wall Street. Besides, India yesterday recorded its biggest-ever spike in the number of cases and deaths in a single day, which might also impact investor sentiment.
Results today
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones fell 6.9 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 5.9 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 5.27 per cent to post their worst one-day percentage drops since March 16. Asian equities followed their US peers into the deep sea of red. Australian ASX 200 was down 2.8 per cent, while Japan’s Nikkei and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index slipped 2.08 per cent each.
Besides, investors will also track the GST Council meeting to be held today. They will also keep on eye on today's scheduled Supreme Court hearing on interest loan waiver case. On the macro front, industrial production data for April and CPI inflation for May are also due later in the day.
On the results front, a total of 30 companies including Mahindra & Mahindra and Eicher Motor are scheduled to announce their results today.
Global cues
Oil prices also dropped over 8 per cent overnight. Benchmark Brent crude futures were last down 2.8 per cent at $37.47 a barrel.
