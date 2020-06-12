JUST IN
MARKETS: Indices set to open sharply lower; Dow tumbles 1,800 pts overnight

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

The Indian markets are expected to open in deep red today, following a mammoth plunge on the Wall Street. Besides, India yesterday recorded its biggest-ever spike in the number of cases and deaths in a single day, which might also impact investor sentiment.
Besides, investors will also track the GST Council meeting to be held today. They will also keep on eye on today's scheduled Supreme Court hearing on interest loan waiver case. On the macro front, industrial production data for April and CPI inflation for May are also due later in the day.

Results today
 
On the results front, a total of 30 companies including Mahindra & Mahindra and Eicher Motor are scheduled to announce their results today.

Global cues

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones fell 6.9 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 5.9 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 5.27 per cent to post their worst one-day percentage drops since March 16.  Asian equities followed their US peers into the deep sea of red. Australian ASX 200 was down 2.8 per cent, while Japan’s Nikkei and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index slipped 2.08 per cent each.

Oil prices also dropped over 8 per cent overnight. Benchmark Brent crude futures were last down 2.8 per cent at $37.47 a barrel.


