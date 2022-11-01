JUST IN
Positive foreign fund flows push stock market towards new highs
Bond yields fall on 10-year US yield's drop below 4%, subdued oil
Foreign investors sell $500 mn of India govt bonds in two days: Analysts
Eight of 10 net SIP investments go into active equity schemes: Amfi data
FirstMeridian Business Services gets Sebi's nod to float Rs 800-cr IPO
Sun Pharma extends gains post September quarter earnings; up 6% in two days
Nykaa climbs 6% after net profit jumps 363% YoY to Rs 5 crore in Q2FY23
NTPC surges over 4% on heavy volumes; stock nears 5-year high
Larsen & Toubro nears record high after strong Q2FY23, healthy order book
Pharma shares may turnaound soon; Cipla, Sun Pharma, Granules can gain 20%
You are here: Home » Markets » News
Positive foreign fund flows push stock market towards new highs
Business Standard

Sebi recovery rate less than 2% of Rs 99,490 cr claimed since 2013-14

Number of pending notices was up 31% to 2,872 at the end of FY22, from 2,193 the previous year

Topics
SEBI | Sebi norms | Market news

Anoushka Sawhney  |  New Delhi 

Sebi
Photo: Shutterstock

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) saw a decline in the proportion of money it collected as a percentage of the amounts for which it sent out recovery notices.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Sebi

First Published: Tue, November 01 2022. 19:48 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.