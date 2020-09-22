Market sentiment to remain strong till Nifty stays above 10,750-10,800

Extending their Monday's decline, the benchmark indices were trading over 0.5 per cent lower in the morning deals on Tuesday. The domestic market slumped on Monday amid a global sell-off triggered by concerns about rising Covid-19 cases and news reports on suspicious transactions involving international banks.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex tumbled 812 points, or 2.09 per cent to settle at 38,034 levels while NSE's Nifty fell 254 points, or 2.2 per cent, to end at 11,250 — the biggest fall in three weeks. READ MORE "For the Indian market, we have slavishly followed the ...