Markets are fearful right now; it's time to be greedy: Raamdeo Agrawal

Samvat 2074 has been a volatile year for the markets, and the New Year promises to be exciting with a lot of events stacked up that can impact sentiment. RAAMDEO AGRAWAL, co-founder and joint managing director, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, tells Puneet Wadhwa and Vishal Chhabria that India remains a buyers' market as good stocks are now available at reasonable valuations.

Edited excerpts: Did you expect the market to fall as much as it has? I had been uncomfortable with the fact that the markets were not correcting. Valuations had gone through the roof. That said, the ...