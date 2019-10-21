Markets closed today on account of assembly elections in Maharashtra

The currency, debt and equity will be closed on Monday on account of assembly elections in Maharashtra. The polling for 90 Assembly seats of Haryana and 288 seats of Maharashtra started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm.

The counting of votes will take place on October 24. Catch all the live updates here

Financial will resume trading on Tuesday, October 22.

The benchmark closed up 0.63 per cent at 39,298.38 on Friday, while the broader NSE Nifty ended 0.65 per cent higher at 11,661.85. On a weekly basis, both Sensex and Nifty ended with 3 per cent gains.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield closed at 6.70 per cent, while the rupee settled at 71.15 to the dollar. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian stocks edged higher on Monday as Chinese shares reversed early losses due to hopes for progress in resolving the US-China trade war and expectations for greater investment inflows into Hong Kong. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.19 per cent. Chinese shares rose 0.13 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei rose 0.28 per cent.

In the currency market, the pound slipped from a five-month high against the US dollar and the euro after the British parliament forced Prime Minister Boris Johnson to seek a delay to an October 31 deadline for Britain’s departure from the bloc. In commodities, oil prices eased on Monday amid persistent concerns about the global economic outlook and the impact on oil demand, while Russia again missed its target to cut oil output last month (With inputs from Reuters)