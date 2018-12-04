MARKETS LIVE: Global cues, oil, rupee to steer indices ahead of RBI policy

Weakness in Asian due to doubts over truce in US-China trade war post the G20 summit is likely to impact sentiments on Tuesday. The relief rally on Monday was sparked by a temporary truce between the two countries. However, it gave way to doubts on whether they will be able to resolve their differences before a 90-day deadline.

That apart, investors will also keep a tab on the RBI policy review due on Wednesday.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific outside Japan edged down 0.2 per cent as the Australian market gave up 0.5 per cent and Seoul's Kospi fell 0.6 per cent. Japan's Nikkei stock index was 0.3 per cent lower.

US indexes pulled back from intraday highs as investors pondered unresolved issues between the two countries. Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 1.13 per cent higher, the S&P 500 gained 1.09 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.51 per cent.

Amid stock specific action, (HUL) and Consumer Healthcare will be in focus after their respective boards approved their merger, subject to obtaining requisite approvals from statutory authorities and shareholders.

Rupee

The rupee Monday snapped a four-day rising streak and dropped by 88 paise to close at 70.46 against the dollar, as oil prices rebounded and the US currency gained strength.

Oil Prices

Oil prices rose on Tuesday, extending strong gains from the previous day amid expected OPEC-led supply cuts and a mandated reduction in Canadian output.

The 90-day truce in the trade dispute between the United States and China was also still supporting markets, traders said.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $53.20 per barrel, up 25 cents, or 0.5 per cent, from their last close. International Brent crude oil futures had yet to trade.

(with wire inputs)