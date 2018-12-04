Sebi extends deadline for transfer of shares in demat form to April 1

JUST IN
Market regulator Sebi on Monday extended the deadline for transfer of shares of listed companies only in demat form to April 1.

The last date has been extended after taking into consideration representations from shareholders as the initial deadline was to end on December 5. Shares in the demat form will maintain a transparent record of shareholding at firms amid rising concerns over beneficial ownership of entities In March, Sebi's board decided that except in case of transmission or transposition of securities, requests for effecting transfer of securities will not be processed unless the securities are held in dematerialised form with a depository.

This measure was to come into effect from December 5.

"Subsequently, the regulator has received representations from shareholders for extension of the date of compliance. In view of the same, the deadline has been extended and the aforesaid requirement of transfer of securities only in demat form shall now come into force from April 1, 2019," it said in a statement.
First Published: Tue, December 04 2018. 00:03 IST

