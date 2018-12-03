Domestic ETF assets jump 10-fold at Rs 895 billion in the past three years

The assets under management (AUM) of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) — both equity and debt — has seen a tenfold jump in the past three years. At the end of October, equity and debt ETF AUM in India stood at Rs 895 billion.

Three years ago, it stood at Rs89 billion. Global ETF AUM recently crossed the $5-trillion mark. “ETF is a low-cost investment product and provides easy diversification. The NSE is positive on the growth prospects of ETFs in India, and is closely working with all stakeholders,” said Vikram Limaye, managing director and chief executive ...