MARKETS LIVE: Indices trade slightly up, Nifty below 10,750 on Asian cues

Top brokerages continue to dominate: Largest 25 contribute 54% of volumes Large entities are increasingly dominating the domestic broking scene. The data shows that the top 25 brokers now account for 54 per cent of trading volume, from 41 per cent only five years earlier. The share of the top 10 brokerages rose from 24 per cent in 2013-14 to 32 per cent in 2017-18. READ MORE Retail NBFCs outdo private banks in profits as lending picks up pace Non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) have for the first time reported a higher combined net profit than that of private sector banks. With retail lending picking up pace, NBFCs have emerged as the fastest-growing and the most profitable segment for lenders. In the March quarter, retail NBFCs, such as Housing Development Finance Corporation, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Bajaj Finance and Mahindra & Mahindra Financial were more profitable than some of the private sector banks. READ MORE Nifty sectoral trend BSE Sensex gainers and losers Market at open At 9:17 AM, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 35,407, up 120 points while the broader Nifty50 was ruling at 10,752, up 41 points. RITES IPO opens for subscription today. Should you invest? The initial public offer (IPO) of RITES – a government-owned railway consultancy firm and a Miniratna (Category – I) Schedule ‘A’ Public Sector Enterprise – opens for subscription today. The price band for the issue has been fixed at Rs 180-185 a share (discount of Rs 6 per share for retail shareholders and employees), and the government aims to raise up to Rs 460 crore via this sale. The issue closes on June 22. READ MORE