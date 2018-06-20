FedEx orders Boeing freighters for $6.6 billion

(Reuters) - Express, a unit of company Corp , has ordered 24 medium and large freighters from , the world's biggest planemaker said on Tuesday, as demand boosts air freight business.

The new airplanes, Boeing's 767 and 777 freighters, have a list price of $6.6 billion, said Boeing, which has sold more than 50 widebody freighters so far this year, including the latest order.

Air freight demand is expected to increase 4 percent this year, according to the International Air Association (IATA). Last year was the best for cargo since 2010, with traffic growth more than doubling to 9 percent, three times the growth in capacity.

While trade tensions are rising, the industry is counting on continuing to soar, with more people buying for quick delivery.

FedEx's order comes nearly four months after rival said it had ordered 14 additional cargo jets.

(Reporting by in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

