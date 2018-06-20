FedEx orders Boeing freighters for $6.6 billion

-
(Reuters) - FedEx Express, a unit of package delivery company FedEx Corp
The new airplanes, Boeing's 767 and 777 freighters, have a list price of $6.6 billion, said Boeing, which has sold more than 50 widebody freighters so far this year, including the latest order.
Air freight demand is expected to increase 4 percent this year, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA). Last year was the best for cargo since 2010, with traffic growth more than doubling to 9 percent, three times the growth in capacity.
While trade tensions are rising, the industry is counting on e-commerce continuing to soar, with more people buying products online for quick delivery.
FedEx's order comes nearly four months after rival United Parcel Service Inc
