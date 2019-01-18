MARKETS LIVE: RIL, HUL to be in focus post Q3 results; Wipro earnings eyed

will react to the December quarter results of heavyweights - Reliance Industries (RIL) and Hindustan Unilever (HUL) on Friday. Apart from this, investors will also keep a tab on IT major Wipro which is expected to announce its Q3 results later in the day.

Market participants will also watch out for movement in rupee, oil prices and global developments heading into trade on Friday.

On Thursday, oil-to-telecom conglomerate RIL reported a net profit of Rs 10,251 crore for the December quarter, a rise of 8.8 per cent, helped by record performance in its petrochemicals, retail and telecom businesses. With this, it became the first private sector Indian company to cross the Rs 10,000 crore profit mark. Also, the country's largest consumer goods company, HUL reported a 9 per cent increase in its net profit to Rs 1,444 crore for the quarter ended December 2018 on account of strong volume growth. Both the results came after the market hours.

Among other results, apart from Wipro, companies such as Muthoot Capital Services, Larsen & Toubro Infotech, Kajaria Ceramics, SBI Life Insurance Company, Dhanlaxmi Bank, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company are slated to announce their December quarter results during the day.

Global Markets

Asian gained early on Friday, as hopes for a thaw in the US-China trade conflict fed investor appetites for risk assets.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific outside Japan added 0.25 per cent. The index has gained nearly 1 per cent this week.

Australian rose 0.6 per cent, as did South Korea's KOSPI while Japan's Nikkei gained 0.7 per cent.

Global stock indexes rose on Thursday as optimism over a resolution to the trade war between the United States and China lifted sentiment, while sterling strengthened amid hopes of a second referendum on Britain's membership in the European Union.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 162.94 points or 0.67 per cent to 24,370.1, the S&P 500 gained 19.86 points or 0.76 per cent to 2,635.96 and the Nasdaq Composite added 49.77 points or 0.71 per cent to 7,084.46.

Oil Prices

US oil prices inched higher on Friday after a report from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries showed its production fell sharply last month, easing fears about prolonged oversupply.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $52.40 per barrel, up 32 cents, or 0.6 per cent, from their last settlement. WTI futures closed down 0.4 per cent on Thursday. International Brent crude oil futures had yet to trade.

(with Reuters inputs)