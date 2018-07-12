MARKET WRAP: Sensex ends at record closing high, up 282 pts; RIL up 4%

JUST IN
Sensex ended at record closing high on Thursday, driven by gains in financial and energy stocks

SI Reporter  |  New Delhi 

Sensex, Nifty post highest one-day gains since May 25

RIL settled 4.05% higher at Rs 1,080.90 on the NSE Nifty PSU Bank index settles 1.12% higher. Top gainers: COMPANY LATEST PREV CLOSE GAIN() GAIN(%) BANK OF BARODA 118.80 116.20 2.60 2.24 ST BK OF INDIA 262.05 259.10 2.95 1.14 PUNJAB NATL.BANK 75.85 75.55 0.30 0.40 Nifty sectoral performers of the day BSE Sensex: RIL is top gainer of the day, ending 4.33% higher Market at close   The S&P BSE Sensex ended at record closing high of 36,548, up 282 points, surpassing previous closing high of 36,283 on January 29, 2018 while the broader Nifty50 index settled at 11,023, up 75 points. Tata Power, Vedanta, UPL hit 52-week lows Shares of Tata Power Company, Vedanta and UPL have hit their respective 52-week lows, falling in the range of 2% to 3% on the BSE in otherwise firm market. READ MORE

Sensex ended at record closing high on Thursday, driven by gains in financial and energy stocks as optimism around corporate earnings and stronger Asian shares boosted sentiment. The broader Nifty50 index also ended above its crucial 11,000-mark.

The S&P BSE Sensex ended at record closing high of 36,548, up 282 points, surpassing previous closing high of 36,283 on January 29, 2018 while the broader Nifty50 index settled at 11,023, up 75 points.

In intra-day, the S&P BSE Sensex hit a record high of 36,699.53 levels surpassing its previous high of 36,444 recorded on January 29, 2018 in intra-day deals led by gains in RIL, Wipro HDFc and L&T, up in the range of 1.9 per cent to 5 per cent.

Among individual stocks, RIL's m-cap crossed $100-bn mark in intra-day trade today, after hitting a new high. It became the second Indian company to cross the milestone after TCS.

Infosys, however ended nearly 2% lower, ahead of its first quarter (Q1FY19) results, due tomorrow.

Nifty PSU Bank index was the biggest sectoral gainer of the day, up over 1%, with Bank od Baroda and SBI gaining 2.2% and 1.1% respectively.

Meanwhile, investors await May industrial growth (IIP) data and June retail inflation (CPI) data due later in the day.
 
GLOBAL MARKETS
 
In global markets, Asian stocks and commodities recovered slightly on Thursday as markets tried to consolidate from the previous session's steep losses when fears of an escalation in the US-China trade war jolted investor sentiment.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan inched up 0.05 per cent. The index slumped 1 per cent on Wednesday along with a slide in global equities after US President Donald Trump's threat to imposing tariffs on another $200 billion of Chinese goods deepened the trade row between the world's two largest economies. Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.2 per cent and the Shanghai Composite Index bounced 1.1 per cent. South Korea's KOSPI added 0.35 per cent and Japan's Nikkei gained 1.1 per cent.

(with Reuters inputs)

First Published: Thu, July 12 2018. 08:15 IST

