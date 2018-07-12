MARKET WRAP: Sensex ends at record closing high, up 282 pts; RIL up 4%

-
ALSO READ
Markets survive round one of US-China trade war; Sensex, Nifty gain
Global trade war spooks markets; Sensex dips 1.2%, Nifty lowest since Oct
Markets near 4-month low; Sensex, Nifty have dropped 9% from all-time highs
Statsguru: Indian markets under pressure amid mounting trade war fears
MARKETS ON FRIDAY: Indices end higher but Nifty fails to hold 10,500-mark
-
RIL settled 4.05% higher at Rs 1,080.90 on the NSE Nifty PSU Bank index settles 1.12% higher. Top gainers: COMPANY LATEST PREV CLOSE GAIN() GAIN(%) BANK OF BARODA 118.80 116.20 2.60 2.24 ST BK OF INDIA 262.05 259.10 2.95 1.14 PUNJAB NATL.BANK 75.85 75.55 0.30 0.40 Nifty sectoral performers of the day BSE Sensex: RIL is top gainer of the day, ending 4.33% higher Market at close The S&P BSE Sensex ended at record closing high of 36,548, up 282 points, surpassing previous closing high of 36,283 on January 29, 2018 while the broader Nifty50 index settled at 11,023, up 75 points. Tata Power, Vedanta, UPL hit 52-week lows Shares of Tata Power Company, Vedanta and UPL have hit their respective 52-week lows, falling in the range of 2% to 3% on the BSE in otherwise firm market. READ MORE
The S&P BSE Sensex ended at record closing high of 36,548, up 282 points, surpassing previous closing high of 36,283 on January 29, 2018 while the broader Nifty50 index settled at 11,023, up 75 points.
In intra-day, the S&P BSE Sensex hit a record high of 36,699.53 levels surpassing its previous high of 36,444 recorded on January 29, 2018 in intra-day deals led by gains in RIL, Wipro HDFc and L&T, up in the range of 1.9 per cent to 5 per cent.
Among individual stocks, RIL's m-cap crossed $100-bn mark in intra-day trade today, after hitting a new high. It became the second Indian company to cross the milestone after TCS.
Infosys, however ended nearly 2% lower, ahead of its first quarter (Q1FY19) results, due tomorrow.
Nifty PSU Bank index was the biggest sectoral gainer of the day, up over 1%, with Bank od Baroda and SBI gaining 2.2% and 1.1% respectively.
(with Reuters inputs)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU