MARKET WRAP: Sensex ends at record closing high, up 282 pts; RIL up 4%

In intra-day, the S&P hit a record high of 36,699.53 levels surpassing its previous high of 36,444 recorded on January 29, 2018 in intra-day deals led by gains in RIL, Wipro HDFc and L&T, up in the range of 1.9 per cent to 5 per cent.



Among individual stocks, RIL's m-cap crossed $100-bn mark in intra-day trade today, after hitting a new high. It became the second Indian company to cross the milestone after TCS.



Infosys, however ended nearly 2% lower, ahead of its first quarter (Q1FY19) results, due tomorrow.



PSU Bank index was the biggest sectoral gainer of the day, up over 1%, with Bank od Baroda and SBI gaining 2.2% and 1.1% respectively.



Meanwhile, investors await May industrial growth (IIP) data and June retail inflation (CPI) data due later in the day.

GLOBAL MARKETS



In global markets, Asian and commodities recovered slightly on Thursday as tried to consolidate from the previous session's steep losses when fears of an escalation in the US-China jolted investor sentiment.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific outside Japan inched up 0.05 per cent. The index slumped 1 per cent on Wednesday along with a slide in global equities after US President Donald Trump's threat to imposing tariffs on another $200 billion of Chinese goods deepened the trade row between the world's two largest economies. Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.2 per cent and the Shanghai Composite Index bounced 1.1 per cent. South Korea's KOSPI added 0.35 per cent and Japan's Nikkei gained 1.1 per cent.



(with Reuters inputs)