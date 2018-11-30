MARKETS LIVE: Key things to watch before the opening bell

JUST IN
The macroeconomic data (GDP, fiscal deficit and core sector growth), rupee movement against the dollar and crude oil prices are among the key factors that markets are likely to take cues from today. That apart, investors will closely watch the meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump at the G20 summit in Buenos Aires this weekend.

Rupee

The rupee vaulted 77 paise to a three-month high of 69.85 per US dollar on Thursday, propelled by easing crude oil prices and fresh foreign capital inflows.

Stocks to watch

NBFCs are likely to stay in focus on Friday, after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday halved the minimum holding period of their loans of above five years. As per the revised norms, loans of original maturity of more than five years can be securitised after receiving the repayment of six-month installments or two quarterly installments.

Global markets

The mostly muted market moves followed a mixed day on Wall Street, where stocks swung between losses and gains to ultimately end lower, amid conflicting signals on the outlook for trade talks. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.1 per cent. In Japan, the Nikkei was up 0.2 per cent.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.11 per cent, to 25,338.84, the S&P 500 lost 0.22 per cent to 2,737.8 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.25 per cent to 7,273.08 at Thursday's close.

Oil prices

US crude prices retreated after rising on news that Russia is increasingly convinced it needs to reduce oil output along with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). OPEC and its allies are meeting in Vienna on December 6-7. US crude dipped 0.1 per cent at $51.41 a barrel.

(with wire inputs)

Good Morning! Welcome to Business Standard's live blog on markets.
First Published: Fri, November 30 2018. 08:15 IST

