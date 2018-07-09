MARKETS LIVE: Indices open higher, Nifty reclaims 10,800 on global cues

Markets at Open At 9:16 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 35,878, up 220 points while the broader Nifty50 index was ruling at 10,858, up 65 points Stocks in news · PNB invites bids to sell 3 NPA accounts to recover over Rs 136 cr · IHH may have won Fortis Healthcare with Rs 4,700-5,400 crore bid · Thyssenkrupp board accepts CEO resignation, backs Tata Steel JV · Shriram group may merge two of its listed non-banking finance companies · Maruti Suzuki June total production up 12% at 132,616 units versus 118,667 units · Tata Steel Q1 update: Crude steel sales up 8% at 2.97 MT, production up 7.8% at 3.17 MT · Sterlite Technologies to acquire Italian optical cable manufacturer company for 47 million euros · Goa Carbon Salcete’s Goa plant operations suspended for maintenance (Source: IIFL report) RESULT PREVIEW Information technology sector IT sector (coverage universe) is expected to accelerate, despite cross currency headwinds after six quarters. Revenue growth is expected at 1.3/9.6% QoQ/YoY with Tier-1 IT growth estimated at 1.0/8.3% QoQ/YoY. Midcap IT growth estimated at 2.9/17.7% QoQ/YoY. We expect divergent growth trends within Tier-1 IT with HCLT (inorganic- led) and TCS posting stronger growth, whereas Wipro/TECHM expected to post sequential decline. Within midcaps, Hexaware, Mindtree and Persistent are expected to lead growth, whereas Cyient and Intellect expected to post muted sequential performance. (Source: HDFC Securities) INTERVIEW OF THE DAY We are in the middle of a summer storm, says Julius Baer's Mark Matthews Fears over rising oil prices and trade wars have created nervousness across the global markets in the recent weeks. Given the headwinds, MARK MATTHEWS, managing director and head of research for Asia at Julius Baer, tells Puneet Wadhwa that he does not expect the Indian markets to rally. But, with 15 per cent earnings growth in FY19, India would become attractive again by next March. READ MORE HERE India is a buy-and-hold market for us. We don’t approach India on a tactical basis. Buy it, put it away, and don’t think about it. It is a must-have in the global portfolio and one needs to own it for a long time: Matthews MARKET COMMENT Amar Ambani, head of research, IIFL The downpour in Mumbai may have got citizens worried about reaching their places of work. However, at a macro level, the fears of a much lower monsoon are being eased with heavy rains in most states including Maharashtra, Karnataka and Gujarat. Focus will turn to the results season of the June quarter, which will kickstart this week. TCS and IndusInd Bank numbers are on tap early this week. The outlook is a cautious start. Last week, the Sensex and Nifty notched up gains for the week even though Friday saw pressure on the indices. Among the top 10 Sensex companies, eight of them clocked gains adding nearly Rs. 67,000 crore in market cap last week. The market will watch out for domestic macro data like May industrial production data later in the week. Any further development in the escalating trade war between the US and China will also be on investors' radar Market at pre-open Index Current Pt. Change % Change S&P BSE SENSEX 35,734.21 +76.35 +0.21 S&P BSE SENSEX 50 11,360.96 +75.35 +0.67 S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50 32,034.17 +84.23 +0.26 S&P BSE 100 11,106.35 +67.01 +0.61 S&P BSE Bharat 22 Index 3,324.54 +12.51 +0.38 (Source: BSE)

The benchmark have opened sharply higher on Monday taking cues from their global peers.



Meanwhile, the upcoming quarterly results season, along with macroeconomic data on industrial output and inflation, is likely to determine the during the week.

Investors will also look out for the movement of against the US dollar and global crude oil prices for further cues.

The quarter season will kick off this week and IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is likely to be the first bluechip company to come out with its quarter result on Tuesday, July 10, 2018. Other major companies like Infosys, IndusInd Bank and Bajaj Corp are also expected to announce their June quarter results this week.

Among key economic data, India's Consumer Price Index (CPI), Index of Industrial Production (IIP) and trade data are likely to be released on Thursday, July 12, 2018.

In the global markets, Asian edged higher on Monday, taking cues from Wall Street's advance following the release of strong employment data for the month of June. Meanwhile, trade remained a closely watched area for investors after the US and China exchanged tariffs last week.

Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 1.01 per cent, buoyed by the move higher in construction names and miners, while the pharmaceutical sector led gains in early trade. South Korea's Kospi saw slimmer gains, rising by 0.16 per cent in the morning as tech climbed while manufacturers declined.



