Page Ind rallies 20% in less than one month after Jockey extends license

Since then, Page Industries has outperformed the market by surging 20% from Rs 24,346, as compared to 1.2% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.
Page Industries entered into top 100 most valuable companies in terms of market capitalisation (market-cap) after a strong rally in stock. At 01:24 pm; with Rs 325.60 billion market-cap, Page Industries currently stands at number 83 position in overall ranking against 109 rank as on June 11, 2018.
Page Industries has surpassed the notable companies such as ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care, MRF, UPL, Sun TV Network, Colgate-Palmolive (India), United Breweries and Bank of Baroda during the period.
Meanwhile, Kotak Institutional Equities expects Page Industries to post 19% revenue growth in June quarter (Q1FY19), aided by 10% volume growth and 9% price/mix-led growth.
“We model broadly flat gross margin (GM) and 150 bps year on year (YoY) expansion in EBITDA margin aided by operating leverage. We model broadly flat GM and 150 yoy bps expansion in EBITDA margin aided by operating leverage,” the brokerage firm said in result preview.
“We expect Page to register healthy topline growth of 16.0% YoY to Rs 8.05 billion, driven by volume growth of 7% to 49.4 million pieces and realisation growth of 9% YoY to Rs 163/piece. On the segmental front, we expect revenues from the women's segment to increase 12% YoY while the men's segment is expected to grow 20% YoY. Positive operating leverage is expected to enhance EBITDA margins by 180 bps YoY to 21.4%. Consequently, we expect PAT to grow 25.3% YoY to Rs 1.07 billion,” ICICI Securities said in Q1FY19 results preview.
