MARKETS LIVE: Sensex rises over 100 pts, Nifty above 10,400; L&T surges 5%

Nifty outlook and top trading ideas by Prabhudas Lilladher for today
Business Standard

SI Reporter  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Shutterstock

September quarter results, rupee movement, oil prices and other global cues are likely to decide the market trend on Thursday.

Investors will keep a close watch on any further developments in the RBI - government standoff. Speculation was rife on RBI Governor Urjit Patel’s imminent resignation on Wednesday morning. But by afternoon, he had called a board meeting on November 19 to continue discussions with the government. The finance ministry also issued a statement, saying the central bank and the government “have to be guided by public interest and the requirements of the Indian economy”.

The rupee depreciated by 27 paise to close at nearly three-week low of 73.95 against the US dollar on Wednesday as the US currency strengthened against the major global currencies overseas amid steady capital outflows.

That apart, around 150 companies including Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, HDFC and GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare are likely to announce their September quarter earnings later in the day. Amid stock specific action, Tata Motors will be in focus after the automobile company posted a loss of Rs 10.1 billion at a consolidated level in the quarter ended September 30 as the company’s UK subsidiary, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) Automotive, reported a loss of £101 million.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks rose on Thursday as bruised investor sentiment got some relief from another robust Wall Street session thanks to upbeat corporate earnings, while the dollar hovered near a 16-month high on further signs of strength in the world's largest economy.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.15 per cent, adding to modest gains the previous day, though this came after a brutal October month. The index had fallen 10.2 per cent in October, it worst monthly performance since August 2015, as factors ranging from Sino-US trade tensions to worries about global economic growth, higher US interest rates and company earnings spurred volatility in global markets.

South Korea's KOSPI put on 0.5 per cent while Japan's Nikkei slipped 0.3 per cent following two days of big gains.

(with inputs from Reuters)

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

BSE Sensex opening gainers and losers

Market at open   At 9:15 AM, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 34,548, up 106 points while the broader Nifty50 was ruling at 10,412, up 26 points.  

Rupee opens 8 paise higher at 73.87 against US dollar against Wednesday's close of 73.95

Markets at pre-open Index Current Pt. Change % Change   S&P BSE SENSEX 34,601.57 +159.52 +0.46   S&P BSE SENSEX 50 10,936.78 +65.29 +0.60   S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50 31,440.53 +126.30 +0.40   S&P BSE 100 10,722.68 +60.96 +0.57   S&P BSE Bharat 22 Index 3,426.22 +32.86 +0.97

Motilal Oswal on Tata Motors   We cut our FY19/20 estimates by 79%/36% to factor in uncertainty in JLR volumes in key markets, which is reflecting in lowering of guidance by management. For FY20, we are building in a moderate recovery, with EBIT margin of nearly 2% (v/s guidance of 4-7%). Maintain Buy with a target price of nearly Rs 248 [Sept-20 SOTP].

Coal India share sale garners just Rs 42 bn, much less than govt's target   The Coal India share sale on Wednesday garnered bids worth only Rs 42 billion, less than a third of what the government had targeted. The centre was looking to divest shares worth over Rs 148 billion in the coal miner as a part of its ambitious Rs 800-billion disinvestment programme for 2018-19. READ MORE

Nifty outlook by Prabhudas Lilladher Nifty has made a good recovery from the bottom made at 10000 levels to bounce and rise up to almost 10400 levels, however, the upward movement conviction can be maintained only a close above 10500-10550 levels and as for Bank Nifty, a breach of the level of 25900 would be crucial for further development. However, the support for the day is seen at 34150/10300 while resistance is seen at 34720/10450. Bank Nifty would have a range of 24850-25430. READ MORE

Markets rally as rift between RBI, govt eases; global cues aid sentiment Stocks rallied on Wednesday after the government moved to ease concerns over the independence of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Buzz that the government was mulling fresh steps to ease liquidity concerns triggered gains in the shares of non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and banks. Also, positive global cues, following sharp overnight gains in the US markets, aided sentiment. READ MORE

SGX Nifty The SGX Nifty was at 10,420, up 0.32% from the previous close.

Oil prices Oil prices fell early on Thursday, extending losses in previous sessions, amid signs of rising supply and growing concerns that demand might weaken on the prospect of a global economic slowdown.   The Brent crude January futures contract lost 44 cents, or 0.32 per cent, to trade at $74.72 per barrel. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 46 cents to $65.01 a barrel. Both benchmarks posted their worst monthly performance since July 2016 on Wednesday, with Brent falling 8.8 per cent for the month and WTI dropping 10.9 per cent.

Asian Markets Asian stocks rose on Thursday as bruised investor sentiment got some relief from another robust Wall Street session thanks to upbeat corporate earnings, while the dollar hovered near a 16-month high on further signs of strength in the world's largest economy. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.15 per cent, adding to modest gains the previous day, though this came after a brutal October month. South Korea's KOSPI put on 0.5 per cent while Japan's Nikkei slipped 0.3 per cent following two days of big gains.
First Published: Thu, November 01 2018. 08:16 IST

