MARKETS LIVE: Sensex rises over 100 pts, Nifty above 10,400; L&T surges 5%

September quarter results, rupee movement, oil prices and other global cues are likely to decide the market trend on Thursday.

Investors will keep a close watch on any further developments in the RBI - government standoff. Speculation was rife on RBI Governor Urjit Patel’s imminent resignation on Wednesday morning. But by afternoon, he had called a board meeting on November 19 to continue discussions with the government. The finance ministry also issued a statement, saying the central bank and the government “have to be guided by public interest and the requirements of the Indian economy”.

The rupee depreciated by 27 paise to close at nearly three-week low of 73.95 against the US dollar on Wednesday as the US currency strengthened against the major global currencies overseas amid steady capital outflows.

That apart, around 150 companies including Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, HDFC and GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare are likely to announce their September quarter earnings later in the day. Amid stock specific action, Tata Motors will be in focus after the automobile company posted a loss of Rs 10.1 billion at a consolidated level in the quarter ended September 30 as the company’s UK subsidiary, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) Automotive, reported a loss of £101 million.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian rose on Thursday as bruised investor sentiment got some relief from another robust Wall Street session thanks to upbeat corporate earnings, while the dollar hovered near a 16-month high on further signs of strength in the world's largest economy.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific outside Japan rose 0.15 per cent, adding to modest gains the previous day, though this came after a brutal October month. The index had fallen 10.2 per cent in October, it worst monthly performance since August 2015, as factors ranging from Sino-US trade tensions to worries about global economic growth, higher US interest rates and company earnings spurred volatility in global

South Korea's KOSPI put on 0.5 per cent while Japan's Nikkei slipped 0.3 per cent following two days of big gains.



(with inputs from Reuters)