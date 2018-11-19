MARKETS LIVE: All eyes on RBI board meet; rupee to be closely watched

JUST IN
Short-term outlook for market looks positive; Buy Kotak Bank, Maruti
The board of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to meet today. Over the past few days, the government and the RBI have had discussions in a bid to arrive at a common ground on at least two demands of the government — easing PCA norms for some banks along with aligning the regulatory capital requirement of banks with international norms and a special dispensation for MSMEs.

That apart, fluctuation in crude oil prices, developments around Brexit, second phase of the state elections in Chhattisgarh and movement of rupee against the US dollar will set the course of equity indices on Monday.

The rupee on Friday strengthened further by 4 paise to close at a fresh two-month high of 71.93 against the US currency, continuing its gaining streak for the fourth day, despite a rebound in oil prices and a stronger dollar. 

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares inched cautiously higher on Monday amid conflicting signals on the chance of a truce in the China-US trade dispute, while a new-found air of concern on the global outlook at the Federal Reserve undermined the dollar.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan tacked on 0.1 per cent and South Korea 0.5 per cent. Japan's Nikkei gained 0.4 per cent, but E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 slipped 0.3 per cent.

OIL PRICES

Oil prices rose on Monday as traders expected top exporter Saudi Arabia to push producer club OPEC to cut supply towards the end of the year.

Front-month Brent crude oil futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were trading at $67.29 per barrel, up 53 cents, or 0.8 per cent, from their last close. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures, were up 61 cents, or 1.1 per cent, at $57.07 per barrel.

(with Reuters inputs)

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Asian Shares Asian shares inched cautiously higher on Monday amid conflicting signals on the chance of a truce in the Sino-US trade dispute, while a new-found air of concern on the global outlook at the Federal Reserve undermined the dollar. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan tacked on 0.1 per cent and South Korea 0.5 per cent. Japan's Nikkei gained 0.4 per cent.

Wall Street The S&P 500 and Dow Industrials rose on Friday after President Donald Trump said the United States may not have to impose further tariffs on Chinese goods. US stocks moved higher, however, after President Donald Trump said China seemed willing to make a deal on trade and that the United States may not have to impose further tariffs on the Chinese goods. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 163.82 points, or 0.65 per cent, to 25,453.09, the S&P 500 gained 12.21 points, or 0.45 per cent, to 2,742.41 and the Nasdaq Composite added 10.08 points, or 0.14 per cent, to 7,269.11.

Good Morning! Welcome to Business Standard's live blog on markets.
First Published: Mon, November 19 2018. 07:00 IST

