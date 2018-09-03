MARKETS LIVE: GDP boost, rupee movement to guide markets today

Wall Street mixed The S&P 500 ended flat while the Dow edged down and the Nasdaq closed higher in light trading on Friday as Canada and the United States concluded trade talks without resolution ahead of the Labor Day weekend. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 22.1 points, or 0.09 per cent, to 25,964.82, the S&P 500 gained 0.39 points, or 0.01 per cent, to 2,901.52 and the Nasdaq Composite added 21.17 points, or 0.26 per cent, to 8,109.54. Good Morning! Welcome to markets live blog. Catch all live market action here

boost and movement will guide the today. On Friday, official data released after market hours showed India’s expanded faster than expected at 8.2 per cent in June quarter as comapred to 5.6 per cent growth in the year-ago period and 7.7 per cent in March quarter.

Meanwhile, the rupee, which is on a free fall breached the 71 per dollar on Friday. It has declined 3.3 per cent in August and nearly 10 per cent year-to-date, emerging as the worst-performing currency in

Moreover, stock specific action will continue, as automakers report their monthly sale numbers. Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra, released their sale numbers on Saturday. M&M reported a 14 per cent increase in total sales while Tata Motors reported a 27 per cent increase in domestic sales. But, biggest carmaker Maruti Suzuki’s sales dropped 3.40 per cent.

Globally, were mixed in Monday morning trade after Canada and the failed to come to a trade agreement on Friday.

Japan's Nikkei 225 traded in negative territory in early trade, down by 0.39 per cent as most of its major sectors were lower. South Korea's Kospi was also lower by 0.23 per cent.

In Australia, however, the ASX 200 traded up by 0.12 per cent with the heavily weighted financials sector largely flat.