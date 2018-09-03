MARKETS LIVE: GDP boost, rupee movement to guide markets today

-
ALSO READ
MARKET WRAP: Indices at new high; Sensex up 442 pts, Nifty hits 11,700
MARKET WRAP: Sensex rises 386 pts as rupee recovers; Tata Steel, RIL up 3%
MARKET WRAP: Sensex slips 45 pts, RIL falls 2.75%; Rupee hits all-time low
F&O expiry: Nifty ends at 10,589, PSU banks fall; rupee hits record low
MARKET WRAP: Indices end lower, Nifty fails to hold 10700; bank stocks fall
-
Wall Street mixed The S&P 500 ended flat while the Dow edged down and the Nasdaq closed higher in light trading on Friday as Canada and the United States concluded trade talks without resolution ahead of the Labor Day weekend. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 22.1 points, or 0.09 per cent, to 25,964.82, the S&P 500 gained 0.39 points, or 0.01 per cent, to 2,901.52 and the Nasdaq Composite added 21.17 points, or 0.26 per cent, to 8,109.54. Good Morning! Welcome to markets live blog. Catch all live market action here
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU