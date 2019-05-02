MARKETS LIVE: Oil prices, global cues, Q4 results to guide markets today

JUST IN
Trading on Indian indices will be dominated by oil price movement, auto sales numbers and Q4 earnings today as markets will open after a day’s off on account of Maharashtra Day.
 
BSE Sensex, on Tuesday, closed at 39,032, down 36 points, or 0.09 per cent while the broader Nifty50 slid 6.5 points, or 0.06 per cent, to end at 11,748. 
 
Oil & Rupee
 
Oil prices will be under watch as the US’ decision against oil import from Iran will come into effect from today. 
 
Oil prices dipped on Thursday after data showed record US crude oil production even as oil markets, outside of the US, remained tense.
 
Spot Brent crude futures were at $72.09 per barrel at 6:02 am, down 0.1 per cent, from their last close.
 
Global cues
 
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was off 0.1 per cent, trading in a tight band. Indices in Japan and China were shut and will resume trading from next Tuesday and Monday respectively. 
 
US indices ended marginally lower after the Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged, against expectations of “precautionary cut” to stoke inflation. 
 
While Dow Jones Industrial Average ended at 26,430, down 163 points, S&P500 shed 22 points to close at 2,924. Nasdaq ended 46 points lower at 8,050.
 
At 7:38 am, SGX Nifty was trading 56.5 points lower at 11,792.5 indicating a flat start with negative bias on domestic indices. 

(With inputs from Reuters)

