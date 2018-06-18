MARKETS LIVE: Indices trade flat, Nifty firmly above 10800 amid global cues

Fund facts  After rising by 6.7% in the previous month, domestic mutual funds’ (MF) equity AUM declined marginally by 0.3% MoM to Rs 7.98t in May.  The fall in equity AUM was driven by a flattish performance of the markets (Nifty). While equity scheme sales were up 4.6% MoM to Rs 282b, redemptions rose 10.9% MoM to Rs 161b. Consequently, net inflows declined from Rs 124b in April to Rs 121b in May.  Total AUM of the MF industry fell 2.8% MoM to Rs 22.6t in May, primarily led by a decrease in AUM of liquid funds (down by Rs 584b), income funds (down by Rs 52b), balanced funds (down by Rs 33b) and equity funds (down by Rs 21b).  Net inflows for the MF industry in CY18YTD stand at Rs 1.5t, 41% of which is contributed by equity funds. All categories of funds – except income, GILT, gold ETFs and FOF – witnessed positive inflows.  Equity AUM, as a percentage of India’s market capitalization, is at an all-time high of 5.4% (+80bp YoY, +20bp MoM). (Source: Motilal Oswal report) (Image source: IIFL report) Street signs: MFs turn cautious on ICICI MFs turn cautious on ICICI Bank The ICICI Bank stock has fallen over 7 per cent in the last month as investors have turned cautious after allegations of corporate governance lapses at the private sector bank. Several domestic mutual funds (MFs) have trimmed their exposure to the stock. According to data, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company sold 21 million shares of ICICI Bank during May while Birla Sun Life has sold nearly 9 million shares in the same month. READ MORE MARKET COMMENT We do not expect major acceleration in the exports momentum due to moderating global trade, although an improvement due to a low base is likely. This along with higher imports (especially oil) would keep the trade deficit elevated. Given FDI flows are now insufficient to fund the CAD and global liquidity is tightening, and INR has outperformed the EM peers so far, a depreciating bias on USDINR is likely. We revise our FY18/19 USDINR average to 68/69 (from 66/66 previously) (Source: Edelweiss Research) Sectoral Trend Top Sensex gainers and losers

trade flat as Sino-US trade spat intensifies. Fears of a trade war added to pressure on oil prices, which extended Friday’s big fall amid expectations of higher output from OPEC and Russia.

Back home, Foreign investors have pulled out more than Rs 55 bn from capital this month so far due to global trade war worries coupled with hawkish commentary by the US Federal Reserve. This comes following a net outflow of over Rs 450 bn from capital (equity and debt) in the last two months. Prior to that, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) had pumped in Rs 26 bn in March.

Globally, retreated on Monday after US President Donald Trump cranked up trade tensions with China by going ahead with tariffs on Chinese imports, prompting Beijing to immediately respond in kind.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 0.2 per cent in early trade, near its lowest level since May 31. Financial markets in China and Hong Kong will be closed on Monday for Dragon Boat festival holiday.

Japan's Nikkei slid 0.7 per cent as fears of growing protectionism overshadowed stronger-than-expected export data.