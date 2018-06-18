MARKETS LIVE: Indices trade flat, Nifty firmly above 10800 amid global cues

-
Fund facts After rising by 6.7% in the previous month, domestic mutual funds’ (MF) equity AUM declined marginally by 0.3% MoM to Rs 7.98t in May. The fall in equity AUM was driven by a flattish performance of the markets (Nifty). While equity scheme sales were up 4.6% MoM to Rs 282b, redemptions rose 10.9% MoM to Rs 161b. Consequently, net inflows declined from Rs 124b in April to Rs 121b in May. Total AUM of the MF industry fell 2.8% MoM to Rs 22.6t in May, primarily led by a decrease in AUM of liquid funds (down by Rs 584b), income funds (down by Rs 52b), balanced funds (down by Rs 33b) and equity funds (down by Rs 21b). Net inflows for the MF industry in CY18YTD stand at Rs 1.5t, 41% of which is contributed by equity funds. All categories of funds – except income, GILT, gold ETFs and FOF – witnessed positive inflows. Equity AUM, as a percentage of India’s market capitalization, is at an all-time high of 5.4% (+80bp YoY, +20bp MoM). (Source: Motilal Oswal report) (Image source: IIFL report) Street signs: MFs turn cautious on ICICI MFs turn cautious on ICICI Bank The ICICI Bank stock has fallen over 7 per cent in the last month as investors have turned cautious after allegations of corporate governance lapses at the private sector bank. Several domestic mutual funds (MFs) have trimmed their exposure to the stock. According to data, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company sold 21 million shares of ICICI Bank during May while Birla Sun Life has sold nearly 9 million shares in the same month. READ MORE MARKET COMMENT We do not expect major acceleration in the exports momentum due to moderating global trade, although an improvement due to a low base is likely. This along with higher imports (especially oil) would keep the trade deficit elevated. Given FDI flows are now insufficient to fund the CAD and global liquidity is tightening, and INR has outperformed the EM peers so far, a depreciating bias on USDINR is likely. We revise our FY18/19 USDINR average to 68/69 (from 66/66 previously) (Source: Edelweiss Research) Sectoral Trend Top Sensex gainers and losers
