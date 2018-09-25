MARKETS LIVE: Crude oil, Fed meet to guide indices ahead of F&O expiry

Crude oil prices, trade tensions and US Fed monetary policy decision are likely to play a key role in deciding market movement on Tuesday ahead of the September F&O expiry. That apart, development in financial stocks and movement in the rupee back home will also be keenly watched.

The S&P BSE Sensex on Monday ended 537 points lower at 36,305, while NSE’s Nifty50 shed 176 points to end at 10,967.

Among the top news, market regulator Sebi will review DHFL, YES Bank stocks over 'irregularities' in trading, after both the counters witnessed a massive sell-off on Friday.

Finance minister Arun Jaitley will hold the annual review meeting with chief executives and the top management of public sector banks today. In the primary market, the initial public offer (IPO) of Aavas Financiers opens today.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asia stocks struggled on Tuesday as the latest round of US-China tariffs revived fears the trade dispute would knock global growth, while crude oil was elevated near four-year highs. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged down 0.1 per cent. Australian stocks lost 0.08 per cent and Japan's Nikkei bucked the trend and edged up 0.2 per cent.

US stock indexes dropped on Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 181.45 points lower at 26,562.05. The S&P 500 declined 0.4 per cent to 2,919.37. The Nasdaq Composite rose 0.1 per cent to 7,993.25.

Oil markets opened strongly on Tuesday, with Brent crude remaining near a four-year high reached in the previous session.