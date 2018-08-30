MARKETS LIVE: Indices open flat ahead of F&O expiry; rupee at record low

Market at open At 9:15 AM, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 38,740, up 17 points while the broader Nifty50 was ruling at 11,691, up 1 point. Rupee Alert Rupee opens at record low of Rs 70.62 against US Dollar Markets at Pre-open Index Current Pt. Change % Change S&P BSE SENSEX 38,981.96 +259.03 +0.67 S&P BSE SENSEX 50 12,302.65 +62.06 +0.51 S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50 35,450.00 +102.96 +0.29 S&P BSE 100 12,063.00 +53.86 +0.45 S&P BSE Bharat 22 Index 3,732.17 +13.95 +0.38 MARKET COMMENT Hemang Jani, Head - Advisory, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas Indian markets closed in the red with the Nifty 50 index falling 46 points to end the day at 11,692. Overall market sentiments continue to look positive however short term concerns remain such as the Indian rupee hitting a new low of 70.57 and rise in oil prices which will keep equity markets volatile in the short term. A weaker rupee will help exporters especially IT and pharma players and is likely to boost margins in the coming quaters. The consumption as a theme will do very well in the coming quarters, with demand revival to coming from both rural as well as urban areas . Some of our preferred picks from the consumption sector is Hindustan Unilever and Bata India. Overall we continue to remain positive on the market and feel that any correction should be used to buy into quality companies SMC Global's market outlook for today Today the markets are likely to open on flat note. All the emerging markets are trading mixed. The coming session is likely to witness a range of 11600 on declines and 11800 on advances. Indiabulls Ventures on City Union Bank (CUB) For the year FY19, the Management has guided for 18 – 20% growth rate on its loan book and 16% ROE. We believe the management will continue to achieve its guidance as a result we would like to allot a premium valuation. CUB is currently trading at 2.3x FY20 P/BV and looking at its historical trend; we would like to allot a P/BV of 3x on FY20 basis on an FY20 BV of Rs. 85 to arrive at a target price of Rs. 255.





Meanwhile, the sentiment was also affected after rupee opened at record low of Rs 70.64 against US dollar, making it the worst performing US currency.



Back home, investors will look forward to the June-quarter data to be announced on August 31. For the quarter ended March 31 the growth rate stood at 7.7 per cent.



According to a Reuters poll, India likely grew 7.6 percent in the April-June quarter, propelled in part by an improvement in manufacturing and exports. The poll results suggest domestic demand was strong, driven primarily by manufacturing activity that remained solid despite elevated oil prices and a weakening Indian rupee.

Amid stock specific action, Reliance Infrastructure will be in focus after it said on Wednesday that it has completed the Rs 188 billion deal for sale of its Mumbai energy business to Adani Transmission, which will help it pare debt by two-thirds to Rs 75 billion.

Asian stocks rose on Thursday as Wall Street hit record highs in the hope that the current North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) negotiations will lead to a further easing of global trade tensions.

The leaders of the United States and Canada expressed optimism on Wednesday that NAFTA negotiations would meet a Friday deadline for a deal.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan nudged up 0.1 per cent. Australian stocks added 0.15 per cent, and Japan's Nikkei rose to a three-month high, last trading up 0.45 per cent. South Korea's KOSPI was little changed.

(With inputs from Reuters)