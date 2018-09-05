MARKETS LIVE: Rupee weakness, global tensions will continue to be in focus

Good Morning! Welcome to markets live blog. Catch all live market action here

Markets are likely to focus on global trade tensions and weakness in rupee during the day after the benchmark Sensex fell for the fifth day on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the broader markets clocked their worst single-day performance in nearly two months. Investors were spooked by the sliding rupee, surging bond yields, and oil prices.

The rupee managed to end at a fresh record low of 71.58 per US dollar on Tuesday, owing to concerns on high crude prices and wariness among FPI investors for KYC norms.

Globally, Asian stocks tracked their global peers lower while the safe-haven dollar was broadly higher on Wednesday as worries over persistent trade conflicts curbed investor appetite for riskier assets.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.2 per cent.

Australian stocks lost 0.4 per cent, South Korea's KOSPI dropped 0.3 per cent and Japan's Nikkei shed 0.25 per cent.

US stocks had slipped on Tuesday as a drop in heavyweights Facebook and Nike added to worries over trade negotiations between the United States and other major economies.