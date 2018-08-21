MARKETS LIVE: Key things to watch out for before the opening bell

are likely to focus on global developments and movement as dipped after President Donald Trump accused China and Europe of manipulating their currencies. He also added that he was “not thrilled” with the Federal Reserve for hiking interest rates.

Keeping global trade conflict concerns on the boil, Trump said on Monday that China was manipulating the yuan to make up for having to pay tariffs imposed by Washington on some imports from China. He also said he believed the euro was being manipulated.

Among Asian markets, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.02 per cent. Australian stocks lost 0.7 per cent, South Korea's KOSPI nudged up 0.1 per cent and Japan's Nikkei fell 0.6 per cent.

Back home, Fitch said in a statement that the recent sharp sell-off in the will have limited impact on India’s sovereign credit profile due to relatively strong external finances, especially the low level of external debt. But there could be further bouts of pressure as global monetary tightening progresses.