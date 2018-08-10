MARKETS LIVE: Indices open flat amid heightened global trade tensions

Jefferies on PNB PNB reported a lower than expected loss owing to several one-offs, viz. NPL recovery, MTM of investments and gratuity amortization. While GNPLs declined, new NPL formation (agri and small ticket) still remains elevated - key negative. CET 1 is below regulatory floor but the planned Govt infusion should bring it back up. Expect gradual pick up in business, while NPL recovery should aid valuation. Maintain Hold with revised price target of Rs 90 Edelweiss on HPCL Key takeaways from our management interaction: 1) all-round improvement seen in Q2FY19: refining and marketing margins are on an uptick as key product cracks (MS, Bitumen) have improved, while diesel gross retail margins have inched up to Rs 1.8/litre levels; 2) expansions are on track: HPCL’s brown-field expansions are poised for commissioning by FY20-21, which will further enhance refining margins, and 3) proposed Vizag expansion will enhance higher-margin distillate yield and HPCL will benefit from upcoming IMO regulations in 2020. However, we maintain that in near term, rising international fuel prices and an election heavy year will weigh on OMCs. Maintain ‘HOLD’ with revised SoTP-based target of Rs 314 (INR302 earlier) Equinomics Research on MRF At the current market price the stock trades at 18.9x its FY2019E EPS of Rs.4,000 and at 16.5x its FY2020E EPS of Rs.4,600. We expect MRF’s earnings to improve significantly in FY2019. Restrictions on imported tyres, improved domestic automobile sales and expansion plans are expected to help MRF to post better performance in FY2019. We recommend a BUY on the stock with a short term target price of Rs.83,000 (which is 20.7x its FY2019E EPS) and continue to maintain our long term (2 years) target price of Rs.1,00,000 ICICI Securities on MphasiS buyback MphasiS has announced the buyback of shares worth Rs 988 crore at a price of Rs 1350 per share on August 7, 2018. The public announcement regarding the process, timelines i.e. record date are yet to be announced and are subject to further approvals. As per the MphasiS annual report (FY18) there are 13.56 lakh shares in 20840 accounts where number of shares held are in the range of 1-500 shares. To be considered as a retail category shareholder, total value of MphasiS shares should be less than Rs 2 lakh as on record date share price. From that perspective, one should not hold more than 150 shares to be eligible for retail category. Based on limited data, we believe the acceptance ratio for the retail category will be around 70-80%. MARKET COMMENT Amar Ambani, head of research, IIFL The main indices are making headlines at regular intervals with the Sensex ripping past the psychological 38,000 level. The banking space too clocked in major gains. Realty, metal and power sectors contributed to the rally. The broader market has been in a consolidation mode even as a steady upside is creating record highs for Sensex and Nifty. Oil prices dropped as the trade spat between US-China escalated and Chinese crude imports declined. The outlook is a cautious start. US stocks mostly closed lower but Nasdaq managed a winning streak of eight sessions perching itself to new highs. Asian markets are low for now. Alkem Laboratories, Andhra Bank, Apollo Hospitals, Bosch, DLF, GAIL India, Hindalco Industries, State Bank of India and Voltas are set to declare Q1 results Markets at pre-open Index Current Pt. Change % Change S&P BSE SENSEX 37,988.22 -36.15 -0.10 S&P BSE SENSEX 50 11,999.75 -7.25 -0.06 S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50 34,071.44 +13.09 +0.04 S&P BSE 100 11,742.94 -5.36 -0.05 S&P BSE Bharat 22 Index 3,656.51 +7.81 +0.21





On Thursday, crossed 38,000-mark for the first time ever on growth optimism. Brokers said sentiment got a lift on uninterrupted foreign and domestic fund inflows amid strong corporate earnings. Benchmark indices open flat amid heightened global trade tensions.

Globally, Asian stock fell on Friday while currency were whipsawed by a searing selloff in Russia’s after the United States slapped on new sanctions.

Washington said it would impose fresh sanctions because it had determined that Moscow had used a nerve agent against a former Russian agent and his daughter in Britain, which the Kremlin denies.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside was down 0.3 per cent.

Japan’s Nikkei stock index fell 0.5 per cent despite data showing that the country’s economy expanded at a faster-than-expected annualized rate of 1.9 per cent in the second quarter in a sign of improving momentum.

Back home, a committee on fair market conduct has suggested that market regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), should seek powers to tap telephones and other electronic communication devices to check insider trading and other frauds.

Currently, Sebi has the power to only ask for call records, which includes numbers called and the duration of calls made. If the recommendation is implemented, Sebi will be able to listen in on the calls, as well as intercept other forms of electronic communication.