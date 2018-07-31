MARKETS LIVE: Indices open on a cautious note ahead of RBI rate decision

Market at open At 9:15 AM, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 37,396, down 99 points while the broader Nifty50 was ruling at 11,289, down 30 points. Nifty outlook by Prabhudas Lilladher: Nifty continues with its up move with its daily trend up since 6 days. Sectors in rotation continue to contribute to the indices. The auto sector has now got into a new round of momentum along with other sectors. Maruti, Hero MotoCo, etc. look favorable at this level for higher targets. The support for the day is seen at 11,260 while resistance is seen at 11,370. Markets at pre-open Index Current Pt. Change % Change S&P BSE SENSEX 37,548.85 +54.45 +0.15 S&P BSE SENSEX 50 11,862.67 +17.66 +0.15 S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50 33,536.72 +82.54 +0.25 S&P BSE 100 11,601.51 +19.05 +0.16 S&P BSE Bharat 22 Index 3,549.73 +23.88 +0.68 Today's picks Infosys Current price: Rs 1,351 Target price: Rs 1,330 Keep a stop at Rs 1,365 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 1,332 and Rs 1,338. Book profits at Rs 1,330 Hindustan Unilever Current price: Rs 1,689 Target price: Rs 1,715 Keep a stop at Rs 1,675 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 1,705 and Rs 1,710. Book profits at Rs 1,715. Click here for more Top trading ideas by Anand Rathi Research SUN PHARMA: BUY TARGET: Rs 585 STOP LOSS: Rs 550 The stock has again provided a breakout from the falling trend line which is a positive sign going forward. The momentum indicators are absolutely bullish which confirms that the bulls have an upper hand. Click here for more MUST READ Mark Mobius cautions RBI, says increasing rates now would be 'big mistake' The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will make a "big mistake" if it raises interest rates this week, according to veteran emerging markets investor Mark Mobius. His view goes against the crowd. Most economists in a Bloomberg News survey expect the Reserve Bank of India to raise the report rate by 25 basis points on August 1, a second hike in eight weeks. The six-member monetary policy committee headed by Governor Urjit Patel began its discussions on Monday. READ MORE Mark Mobius

Benchmark indices open on a cautious note as investors await the outcome of RBI's third bi-monthly monetary policy meet for 2018-2019, due tomorrow.

The six-member monetary policy committee of the central bank headed by Governor Urjit Patel in its June meet hiked the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.25 per cent, after more than four years.

Retail inflation touched the 5 per cent mark in June, compared to 4.87 per cent in May, and has gone beyond the RBI's revised projection of 4.8-4.9 per cent for the first half of the current fiscal year.

The higher inflation last month comes in the backdrop of rising global crude oil prices which have been ruling at over $75 a barrel.

Stock specific action will also be in focus with over 100 companies reporting their June-quarter earnings today including Vedanta, Tata Motors, Blue Dart, UPL and Tech Mahindra among others.

Globally, Asian share weakened on Tuesday, taking cues from the rout in global technology shares while the yen edged higher ahead of the Bank of Japan’s rate review, at which it could flag a shift away from its massive monetary stimulus.

Japan's Nikkei fell 0.5 per cent. South Korea's Kospi index dipped 0.1 per cent despite solid second-quarter results from Samsung Electronics which posted a 5.7 per cent rise in profit.

Meanwhile, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was mostly unchanged at 543.23 as were Australian shares .