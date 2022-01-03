MARKETS: Positive start likely; Auto stocks, RBL Bank, Future Retail eyed

-
ALSO READ
Analysts see up to 40% downside in Damani's Avenue Supermarts; here's why
Maruti Suzuki reports lower-than-expected net profit of Rs 441 crore in Q1
DMart Q1 results: Net profit jumps 132% to Rs 115 cr; revenue rises 31%
Avenue Supermarts hits valuation hurdle, stock at 124 times FY23 earnings
Maruti Suzuki's Q1 PAT may slip up to 32% QoQ, say analysts
-
LIVE market updates: The key benchmark indices are likely to start the new year on a positive note, as per the indications from the SGX Nifty futures. As of 07:10 AM, the SGX Nifty January futures were quoted at 17,480, indicating a likely opening gain of 60-odd points for the NSE Nifty.
Among stocks, auto shares will be in focus after the companies announced robust sales data on Saturday.
RBL Bank may also be looked out for as rating agency ICRA has placed the bank's long-term and medium-term ratings on watch with developing implications. Further, heavyweight Reliance may also be eyed as brokerage Morgan Stanley has reportedly given an overweight call on the company saying its new energy stack continues to fall in place as India progresses to decarbonisation target.
Besides, Future Retail has said that it has missed payments of Rs 39.49 bln to lenders following the one time debt restructuring plan and was therefore downgraded to default grade by Care Ratings.
Meanwhile, India’s growth in eight infrastructure sectors dipped to a nine-month low at 3.1 per cent in November on fears of an impending third wave of the pandemic.
That apart, given the fresh spike in Covid-19 cases, several states across the country have announced fresh curbs and travel related restrictions. On Sunday, the West Bengal government limited flights from Mumbai and Delhi to twice per week.
Global cues
The US markets on Friday ended trade on a tepid note. The Dow Jones and the S&P 500 were down 0.2 per cent and 0.3 per cent, respectively. Nasdaq was down 0.6 per cent.
In Asia, Hang Seng and Straits Times were up 0.4 per cent each, while Taiwan gained 0.7 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei and China’s Shanghai Composite were shut for New Year holidays.
Despite a decline on the last trading day of the year 2021, Crude Oil prices registered their best yearly gains for the year since 2015. On Friday, Brent Crude slipped 2.2 per cent to $77.78 a barrel, and WTI Crude dropped 2.3 per cent at $75.21 a barrel.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU