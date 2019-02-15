- Market reaction: Pulwama attack may push rupee to 72-mark in the short term
MARKETS LIVE: Indices trade lower, Nifty tests 10,700; DHFL slips 4%
Photo: Shutterstock.com
Benchmark indices are trading marginally lower tracking weakness in the Asian market that slipped following fears of slowing US economy.
Shares of DHFL (Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited) slipped 4 per cent in the early trade amid resignation of its CEO Harshil Mehta.
In the broader market, S&P BSE MidCap index was trading 74 points, or 0.52 per cent lower at 14,033, while S&P BSE SmallCap index was ruling at 13,334, down 29 points, or 0.22 per cent.
On Friday, the rupee opened at 71.23/$ vs its previous close of 71.16 per US dollar amid firm crude oil prices.
Global Markets
Asian stocks slipped on Friday after grim US retail sales figures raised fresh doubts about the strength of the US economy, offsetting optimism on trade talks between the United States and China.
Japan's Nikkei dropped 1.1 per cent while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.25 per cent in early trade, with South Korea's Kospi shedding 1.0 per cent.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 103.88 points, or 0.41 per cent, to 25,439.39, the S&P 500 lost 7.3 points, or 0.27 per cent, to 2,745.73 and the Nasdaq Composite added 6.58 points, or 0.09 per cent, to 7,426.96.
(With Reuters input)
