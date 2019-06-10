JUST IN
MARKETS LIVE: Inflation data, monsoon, global cues key triggers this week

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Markets are expected to open higher on Monday tracking gains from Asian peers. Asia was trading in the green due to receded trade war concerns between the US and Mexico.
 
On Friday, the S&P BSE Sensex gained 86 points to close at 39,616 levels, while the Nifty50 rose 27 points to end at 11,871. 
 
Oil & Rupee
 
In commodities market, oil prices rose after expectations of supply cuts by OPEC and Russia firmed up Brent crude futures were at $63.71 at 5:45 am, 0.7 per cent above Friday’s close.
 
The rupee on Friday closed 20 paise weaker at 69.47 per US dollar against Thursday’s close.
 
Global cues
 
Asian shares traded higher on Monday after US President Donald Trump decided against tariff hike on Mexican goods.
 
Japan’s Nikkei was up 218 points, while South Korea’s Kospi added 5 points.
 
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones added 263 points on Friday to end at 25,984 while the S&P500 closed 30 points higher at 2,873. The Nasdaq gained 126 points to settle at 7,742.

(With inputs from Reuters)

