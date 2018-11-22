MARKETS LIVE: Asian cues, crude oil, rupee likely to steer indices today

S&P 500 gains with energy, tech but ends near day's low The S&P 500 ended higher on Wednesday after a brutal two-day selloff, led by a rebound in energy and technology shares, but the market faltered towards the session’s end as Apple shares surrendered gains ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. The Dow also gave up its gains to end flat, while the S&P 500 ended near its session lows, a sign of lingering bearishness. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended flat at 24,464.69, the S&P 500 gained 8.04 points, or 0.30 per cent, to 2,649.93 and the Nasdaq Composite added 63.43 points, or 0.92 per cent, to 6,972.25.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 99.38 points, or 0.41 per cent, to 24,565.02, the S&P 500 gained 17.49 points, or 0.66 per cent, to 2,659.38 and the Nasdaq Composite added 89.75 points, or 1.3 per cent, to 6,998.57.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $53.71 per barrel, 8 cents above their last settlement. Front-month Brent crude oil futures had yet to trade.
