MARKETS LIVE: Asian cues, crude oil, rupee likely to steer indices today

Benchmark indices are likely to follow their Asian peers which stepped up on Thursday while oil rebounded from a steep sell-off. Domestic stock markets will remain closed on Friday on account of Guru Nanak JayantiIndia's currency market will resume trade on Thursday as they were shut on account of Id-E-Milad on Wednesday. The rupee had risen 21 paise to end at 71.46 against the US dollar on Tuesday.

US stocks rose on Wednesday after a two-day selloff, led by a rebound in beaten-down internet, technology and energy shares ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 99.38 points, or 0.41 per cent, to 24,565.02, the S&P 500 gained 17.49 points, or 0.66 per cent, to 2,659.38 and the Nasdaq Composite added 89.75 points, or 1.3 per cent, to 6,998.57.

In Asia, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan tacked on 0.2 per cent. Japan's Nikkei rose 0.5 per cent while Australian shares advanced 0.6 per cent.

STOCKS TO WATCH

Jet Airways clarified that a news item of merger with Jet Privilege and Jet Airways was merely speculative in nature. The company said it was in talks with investors to secure sustainable financing. Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals said normal operations had resumed fully as the Income Tax team conducting search and seizure operations left the company’s offices.

OIL PRICES

Oil markets started Thursday timidly, with rising US crude inventories pressuring prices but an expected supply cut by producer cartel OPEC offering some support.



US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $53.71 per barrel, 8 cents above their last settlement. Front-month Brent crude oil futures had yet to trade.

(with Reuters input)