JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Commodity outlook by Tradebulls Securities: Buy nickel, natural gas
Business Standard

MARKETS LIVE: Rupee, oil prices ahead of OPEC meet outcome to steer indices

Catch all the live market action here

SI Reporter  |  New Delhi 

Stock market

Ongoing weakness in global markets and fluctuation in crude oil prices ahead of the final outcome of Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and Russia's meeting on output cuts are likely to guide the indices today. That apart back home, investors will keep a tab on movement in rupee against US dollar ahead of state election results next week.   

Rupee

The rupee depreciated by 44 paise to close at 70.90 against the US dollar on Thursday amid a strengthening greenback and sharp decline in equity markets. 

Oil Prices

US oil prices stabilised on Friday, buoyed by a fall in US crude oil inventories, but sentiment remained weak as producer group OPEC postponed a final decision on output cuts, awaiting support from non-OPEC heavyweight Russia.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $51.61 per barrel, 12 cents above their last close. WTI was supported by drop in US commercial crude inventories C-STK-T-EIA, which fell by 7.3 million barrels in the week to Nov. 30, to 443.16 million barrels. International Brent crude oil futures had yet to trade.

Global Markets

Asian share markets tried to find their footing on Friday amid speculation that the Federal Reserve might be “one-and-done” with US rate hikes helped soothe some wounds after a punishing week.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan nudged up 0.l3 per cent, though that followed a 1.8 per cent drubbing on Thursday. Japan’s Nikkei added 0.9 per cent.

Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow ended 0.32 per cent lower, while the S&P 500 lost 0.15 per cent. The Nasdaq even added 0.42 per cent.

(with Reuters input)

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

MARKETS LIVE: Rupee, oil prices ahead of OPEC meet outcome to steer indices

Wall Street check   The S&P 500 and Dow industrials ended slightly negative but well above their session lows in volatile trading on Thursday as the arrest of a Chinese technology executive fanned fears of US-China tensions over trade, while some beaten-up big technology and internet shares posted gains.   The Dow ended 0.32 per cent lower, while the S&P 500 lost 0.15 per cent. The Nasdaq even added 0.42 per cent.

MARKETS LIVE: Rupee, oil prices ahead of OPEC meet outcome to steer indices

Good morning Welcome to Business Standard's live blog. Catch all the live market action here
First Published: Fri, December 07 2018. 08:11 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

MARKETS LIVE: Rupee, oil prices ahead of OPEC meet outcome to steer indices

Catch all the live market action here

Ongoing weakness in global markets and fluctuation in crude oil prices ahead of the final outcome of Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and Russia's meeting on output cuts are likely to guide the indices today. That apart back home, investors will keep a tab on movement in rupee against US dollar ahead of state election results next week.   

Rupee

The rupee depreciated by 44 paise to close at 70.90 against the US dollar on Thursday amid a strengthening greenback and sharp decline in equity markets. 

Oil Prices

US oil prices stabilised on Friday, buoyed by a fall in US crude oil inventories, but sentiment remained weak as producer group OPEC postponed a final decision on output cuts, awaiting support from non-OPEC heavyweight Russia.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $51.61 per barrel, 12 cents above their last close. WTI was supported by drop in US commercial crude inventories C-STK-T-EIA, which fell by 7.3 million barrels in the week to Nov. 30, to 443.16 million barrels. International Brent crude oil futures had yet to trade.

Global Markets

Asian share markets tried to find their footing on Friday amid speculation that the Federal Reserve might be “one-and-done” with US rate hikes helped soothe some wounds after a punishing week.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan nudged up 0.l3 per cent, though that followed a 1.8 per cent drubbing on Thursday. Japan’s Nikkei added 0.9 per cent.

Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow ended 0.32 per cent lower, while the S&P 500 lost 0.15 per cent. The Nasdaq even added 0.42 per cent.

(with Reuters input)

image
Business Standard
177 22