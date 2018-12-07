MARKETS LIVE: Rupee, oil prices ahead of OPEC meet outcome to steer indices

Wall Street check The S&P 500 and Dow industrials ended slightly negative but well above their session lows in volatile trading on Thursday as the arrest of a Chinese technology executive fanned fears of US-China tensions over trade, while some beaten-up big technology and internet shares posted gains. The Dow ended 0.32 per cent lower, while the S&P 500 lost 0.15 per cent. The Nasdaq even added 0.42 per cent.
(with Reuters input)
