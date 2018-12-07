MARKETS LIVE: Rupee, oil prices ahead of OPEC meet outcome to steer indices

Ongoing weakness in and fluctuation in oil prices ahead of the final outcome of Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and Russia's meeting on output cuts are likely to guide the indices today. That apart back home, investors will keep a tab on movement in against US dollar ahead of state election results next week.

Rupee

The depreciated by 44 paise to close at 70.90 against the US dollar on Thursday amid a strengthening greenback and sharp decline in equity

Oil Prices

US oil prices stabilised on Friday, buoyed by a fall in US oil inventories, but sentiment remained weak as producer group OPEC postponed a final decision on output cuts, awaiting support from non-OPEC heavyweight Russia.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures were at $51.61 per barrel, 12 cents above their last close. WTI was supported by drop in US commercial crude inventories C-STK-T-EIA, which fell by 7.3 million barrels in the week to Nov. 30, to 443.16 million barrels. International Brent crude oil futures had yet to trade.

Global Markets

Asian share tried to find their footing on Friday amid speculation that the Federal Reserve might be “one-and-done” with US rate hikes helped soothe some wounds after a punishing week.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan nudged up 0.l3 per cent, though that followed a 1.8 per cent drubbing on Thursday. Japan’s Nikkei added 0.9 per cent.

Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow ended 0.32 per cent lower, while the S&P 500 lost 0.15 per cent. The Nasdaq even added 0.42 per cent.



(with Reuters input)