MARKETS LIVE: Trends on SGX Nifty suggest flat opening for indices today
Markets could remain choppy on Friday on liquidity crisis and global growth concerns due to the trade war. Catch all the live updates here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Markets
Concerns looming over the financial health of the NBFC sector due to a possible liquidity could keep the indices volatile on Friday.
On Thursday, benchmark indices posted their biggest one-day loss in 2019 despite the monetary policy committee of the Reserve Bank of India reducing the repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.75 per cent in the second bi-monthly monetary policy meet of FY20.
The S&P BSE Sensex slipped 554 points to 39,530 while the broader Nifty50 index tumbled 178 points, to 11,844 levels.
Oil & Rupee
Oil prices moved further away from five-month lows hit earlier this week. Brent crude futures were up 0.8 per cent at $62.17 a barrel by 6:10 am.
The rupee closed at 69.27 per US dollar.
Global cues
Asian share markets dithered on Friday with MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edging 0.04 per cent higher.
Japan’s Nikkei firmed 0.3 per cent, but South Korea’s Kospi slipped 0.5 per cent.
On Wall Street, the indices ended in the green during the overnight trade on Thursday on optimism that the US and Mexican officials could sign a trade/migration deal soon.
The Dow Jones added 181 points to settle at 25,721 while the S&P500 gained 17 points to close at 2,843 levels. The Nasdaq ended 40 points higher at 7,615.
(With inputs from Reuters)
